श्वेता तिवारी की बेटी ने खरीदा इतना महंगा मेकअप, तो टीवी एक्ट्रेस ने कर लिया यह बड़ा फैसला

“YES! I AM A WOMAN! And I am Strong. I don't sit around feeling sorry for myself, nor let people mistreat me. I don't respond to people who dictate to me or try to bring me down. If I fall I will rise up even stronger because I am survivor and not a victim. I am in control of my life and there is nothing I can't achieve. BCZ I AM WOMAN!!!! Happy Women's Day Ladies! #nanhayatri #Goa

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on Mar 8, 2020 at 1:04am PST