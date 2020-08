सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला की रक्षाबंधन पर हुई ये हालत, बोले- शुक्र है कि साल में एक बार आता है...देखें Photos

Today's situation of every brother Recent insta story#happyrakshabandhan @realsidharthshukla He look so handsome and cute And yeah ofcourse his hair toh ~ #RealSid #realsidharthshukla #sidharthshukla #siddharthshukla #sidhearts #teamsidharthshukla #bigboss13 #biggboss13winnersid #historicwnnersid #bhuladunga #dilkokaraaraaya

A post shared by TrueSidHeart (@sidharthshukla.heart) on Aug 3, 2020 at 7:48am PDT