सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला को टास्क में गौहर ने लगाया हाथ, एक्टर बोले- छुओ मत, मेरी गर्लफ्रेंड है घर पर...देखें Video

I Have A Girlfriend At Home . Kindly Watch These Episodes On COLORS TV everyday and Before Television On VOOT Select #BiggBoss2020 #biggboss14 #AbScenePaltega #BiggBossDegaJawab #keepsupporting #mrkhabri #salmankhan #realityshow #SidNaaz Disclaimer : **FAIR USE** Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching , scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use .

A post shared by Mrkhabri (@mrkhabri) on Oct 20, 2020 at 1:54pm PDT