होम | टेलीविजन |

Trailer: अब ऑनलाइन आने वाला है म्यूजिक शो 'द रीमिक्स', जज बनेंगे ये बड़े सिंगर्स

जल्द शुरू होने वाला डिजिटल म्यूजिक शो 'द रीमिक्स' में गायिका सुनिधि चौहान, संगीत निर्देशक अमित त्रिवेदी और डीजे न्यूक्लिया जज के भूमिका में होंगे.

,
Trailer: अब ऑनलाइन आने वाला है म्यूजिक शो 'द रीमिक्स', जज बनेंगे ये बड़े सिंगर्स

अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो पर जल्द आने वाला है 'द रीमिक्स'

खास बातें

  1. 'द रीमिक्स' में दिखेंगे कई बड़े म्यूजिक स्टार
  2. ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च
  3. सुनिधि चौहान भी होंगी जज
नई दिल्ली: जल्द शुरू होने वाला डिजिटल म्यूजिक शो 'द रीमिक्स' में गायिका सुनिधि चौहान, संगीत निर्देशक अमित त्रिवेदी और डीजे न्यूक्लिया जज के भूमिका में होंगे. सभी का कहना है कि रीमिक्स गानों को कभी भी अपेक्षित सम्मान नहीं मिला. वे बुधवार रात शो के ट्रेलर लॉन्च के मौके पर मौजूद थे, जो बॉलीवुड के कुछ बेहतरीन गानों के रीमिक्स संस्करण पर आधारित है. उन्होंने कहा कि अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो इंडिया ओरिजनल पर प्रसारित होने वाले शो के जरिए रीमिक्स गानों को उनका अपेक्षित सम्मान दिलाया जाएगा. मीडिया से बातचीत के दौरान शो के निर्णायकों से बॉलीवुड गानों के रीमिक्स संस्करण के बढ़ते चलन के बारे में पूछा गया.

इस पर अमित ने कहा, एक क्रिएटिव शख्स होने के नाते हमें दुख होता है कि बॉलीवुड में काफी रीमिक्स गाने बन रहे हैं. बतौर संगीतकार, हम वास्तव में ऐसी धुनों पर काम नहीं करना चाहते. उन्होंने कहा, फिल्म के प्रारूप में, हमें गीतों का रीमिक्स तैयार करने को लेकर ज्यादा स्वतंत्रता नहीं मिलती और रीमिक्स गानों को उनका अपेक्षित सम्मान नहीं मिलता. 
अमित से सहमति जताते हुए न्यूक्लेया ने कहा, गाने का रीमिक्स तैयार करने की प्रक्रिया को उपेक्षित नजरिए से देखा जाता रहा है क्योंकि ज्यादातर इस प्रक्रिया पर पर्याप्त रूप से ध्यान नहीं दिया जाता. सुनिधि के मुताबिक, रीमिक्स गाना अगर ढंग से तैयार किया जाए तो यह बेहतर बन सकता है. शो 'द रीमिक्स' में 10 एपिसोड होंगे और नौ मार्च से इसका प्रसारण अमेजन पर होगा.

(इनपुट आईएएनएस से)

