डाइटिंग से परेशान इस एक्टर का हुआ बुरा हाल, पिज्जा सूंघ-सूंघकर खाया खीरा- देखें Viral Video

This nautanki and Vienna are my life line, I can be rest assured that my next 20 years are going to be crazy running behind them and manaoing and managing them.... But hey, whose complaining @twinbabydiaries @bombaysunshine . . . Pls check https://youtu.be/Isz8i9jBAdc And see how Bella sends her dad to jail

A post shared by Karanvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra) on Sep 6, 2019 at 3:50am PDT