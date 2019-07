'चंद्रमुखी चौटाला' ने ट्विटर पर पोस्ट की हैरतअंगेज फोटो, पूछा- 'है न विराट कोहनी', PHOTO हुई वायरल

When you have the right inspiration you defy any kind of external support ! What say @the_exit_strategy ? Thank u for inspiring always ❤️ Sirf kohni pe tika hai maamla ! Hai na Virat kohni ???????????? P.s - hey “impossible” meet me on my yog mat ????

A post shared by Kavita (@ikavitakaushik) on Jul 12, 2019 at 2:20am PDT