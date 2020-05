जब पहली बार सेरेना विलियम्स अपने पति से मिली तो ऐसा था रिएक्शन, Video शेयर कर बोलीं

This trip started in Roma 5 or 6 years ago lol I'm the worst with time lines. He sat at my table. I asked him to leave. He refused. I found that hot. I asked him if he liked truffles. He said yes. Eventually I said yes. And here we are. 5 or 6 years later @alexisohanian

