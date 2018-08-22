NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
उत्तर प्रदेश के शामली में ज़हरीली शराब पीने से 5 लोगों की मौत

उत्तर प्रदेश के शामली में ज़हरीली शराब पीने से पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई है.

उत्तर प्रदेश के शामली में ज़हरीली शराब पीने से 5 लोगों की मौत

लखनऊ: उत्तर प्रदेश के शामली में ज़हरीली शराब पीने से पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई है. शामली के SSP ने बताया, "शुरू में स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया था कि इन लोगों की मौत किसी बीमारी की वजह से हुई है, लेकिन अब ये कह रहे हैं कि मौत ज़हरीली शराब पीने से हुई... हम मामले की जांच कर रहे हैं..." शामली के DM ने बताया, "दो शवों को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेजा गया है... जिसने यह ज़हरीली शराब सप्लाई की थी, उसकी भी मौत हुई है... उसके परिजनों का कहना है कि उसकी मौत हार्टअटैक से हुई, लेकिन स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि उसकी मौत भी ज़हरीली शराब पीने से ही हुई है... रिपोर्ट सामने आने के बाद ही चीज़ें स्पष्ट हो पाएंगी..."
 

