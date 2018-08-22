उत्तर प्रदेश के शामली में ज़हरीली शराब पीने से 5 लोगों की मौत

शामली के DM ने बताया, "दो शवों को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेजा गया है... जिसने यह ज़हरीली शराब सप्लाई की थी, उसकी भी मौत हुई है... उसके परिजनों का कहना है कि उसकी मौत हार्टअटैक से हुई, लेकिन स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि उसकी मौत भी ज़हरीली शराब पीने से ही हुई है... रिपोर्ट सामने आने के बाद ही चीज़ें स्पष्ट हो पाएंगी..."
Shamli: 5 dead after allegedly consuming illicit liquor. SSP Shamli says, 'initially locals said that some of these people had died of some disease or other but now they are saying that this happened due to consumption of illicit liquor. We are investigating the case.' pic.twitter.com/cIl4lsLJCB— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement