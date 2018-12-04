NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | उत्तर प्रदेश |

शहीद इंस्पेक्टर की पत्नी ने कहा- पहले भी दो बार गोली से घायल हुए, बहन बोलीं- अखलाक केस की जांच और पुलिस की साजिश बनी वजह

सुबोध के बेटे ने कहा, 'मेरे पिता चाहते थे कि मैं अच्छा नागरिक बनूं, वह समाज में धर्म के नाम पर हिंसा के कभी नहीं चाहते थे. आज मेरे पिता ने हिंदू-मुस्लिम की लड़ाई में अपनी जान गंवा दी.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
शहीद इंस्पेक्टर की पत्नी ने कहा- पहले भी दो बार गोली से घायल हुए, बहन बोलीं- अखलाक केस की जांच और पुलिस की साजिश बनी वजह

शहीद इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार राजकीय सम्मान के साथ किया गया

नई दिल्ली: बुलंदशहर हिंसा  में शहीद हुए पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध सिंह की पत्नी ने कहा है कि उनके पति बेहद इमानदारी से काम करते और सारी जिम्मेदारी ऊपर ले लेते थे. ऐसी घटना उनके साथ पहली बार नहीं हुई है. इससे पहले भी उनको दो बार गोली मारी जा चुकी है. लेकिन किसी ने भी उनको न्याय नहीं दिया. अब न्याय तभी माना जाएगा जब हत्यारों को मारा जाएगा. सुबोध की बहन का कहना है कि वह अखलाख केस की जांच कर रहे थे इसीलिए उनको मारा गया है. यह पुलिस की ही साजिश है. उनको शहीद घोषित कर स्मारक बनना चाहिए. शहीद इंस्पेक्टर की बहन ने कहा, 'हमें पैसा नहीं चाहिए, मुख्यमंत्री हमेशा गाय...गाय कहते रहते हैं.  सुबोध के बेटे ने कहा, 'मेरे पिता चाहते थे कि मैं अच्छा नागरिक बनूं, वह समाज में धर्म के नाम पर हिंसा के कभी नहीं चाहते थे. आज मेरे पिता ने हिंदू-मुस्लिम की लड़ाई में अपनी जान गंवा दी. कल किसके पिता अपनी जान गवाएंगे'. वहीं खुफिया विभाग के एडीजी एसपी शिरोधकर ने कहा है कि बुधवार शाम तक रिपोर्ट देने के  लिए कहा है.
 
बुलंदशहर हिंसा: पूर्व प्रधान बोले- हम तो मान गए थे पर बजरंग दल वालों ने बरसाए पत्थर, सुनियोजित लगती है घटना

 
आपको बता दें कि सोमवार को बुलंदशहर में गोकशी के शक में हुई हिंसा में इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध कुमार सिंह और एक सुमित नाम के शख्स की गोली लगने से मौत हो गई थी. पुलिस इस मामले की जांच कर रही है कि इंस्पेक्टर और सुमित को गोली किसने मारी है. फिलहाल पुलिस ने इस मामले में 4 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है और 27 के खिलाफ नामजद और 50 अज्ञात पर मुकदमा दर्ज किया है.

टिप्पणियां
बुलंदशहर हिंसा में 4 गिरफ्तार, मुख्य आरोपी योगेश राज फरार​


 


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... Bigg Boss 12: श्रीसंत को रोहित ने दिलाया गुस्सा, 'बिग बॉस' में पूर्व क्रिकेटर से यूं पिटे टीवी एक्टर - देखें Video
Bulandshahr news

Advertisement

 
 
 