शहीद इंस्पेक्टर की पत्नी ने कहा- पहले भी दो बार गोली से घायल हुए, बहन बोलीं- अखलाक केस की जांच और पुलिस की साजिश बनी वजह

Wife of Policeman Subodh Singh: He worked with utter honesty & took all the responsibility on himself. This is not the first incident, he had bullet injury twice before. But now nobody is giving him justice. Justice will be done only if his killers are killed. #Bulandshaharpic.twitter.com/YaMQ1eR26m— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 4, 2018
Sister of Policeman Subodh Singh:My brother was investigating Akhlaq case&that is why he was killed,its a conspiracy by Police.He should be declared martyr and memorial should be built. We do not want money. CM only keeps saying cow cow cow. #Bulandshahrpic.twitter.com/ohILXKCj3w— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 4, 2018
