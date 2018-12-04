NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
बुलंदशहर हिंसा का मुख्य आरोपी गिरफ्त से बाहर, पकड़े गए लोग किस संगठन से यह भी नहीं पता : पुलिस

भीड़ की हिंसा के मामले में 27 लोगों को नामज़द किया गया है. इन पर 17 धाराओं में मुक़दमा दर्ज किया गया है. 50-60 अज्ञात लोगों के ख़िलाफ़ भी मामला दर्ज किया है.

एडीजी (लॉ एंड ऑर्डर) आनंद कुमार

नई दिल्ली:
बुलंदशहर हिंसा मामले में मुख्य आरोपी अभी तक गिरफ्तार नहीं, 4 लोग जो गिरफ्तार हैं किस संगठन से हैं ये अभी तक नहीं पता है. ये बात उत्तर प्रदेश के पुलिस के एडीजी (लॉ एंड ऑर्डर) आनंद कुमार ने प्रेस कांन्फ्रेंस में कही है. उन्होंने कहा है कि यह कहना जल्दबाजी होगी कि इस मामले में खुफिया विभाग या अन्य कोई एजेंसी फेल रही है. किसी भी पुलिसकर्मी के खिलाफ तब तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं जाएगी जब तक जांच नहीं हो जाती है. पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया है कि इसी घटना में मारे गए स्थानीय निवासी सुमित के शरीर से भी गोली निकली है. हालांकि ये गोली कितने बोर की है इसकी जानकारी फाइनल पोस्टमॉर्टम रिपोर्ट से ही निकलकर सामने आएगी. आपको बता दें कि इससे पहले खबर आई थी कि मुख्य आरोपी योगेशराज को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है और वह बजरंगदल का नेता है. लेकिन एडीजी ने कहा है कि उसकी गिरफ्तारी अब तक नहीं हो पाई है और जो लोग गिरफ्त हैं उनका किसी संगठन से नाता है इसकी भी कोई जानकारी नहीं है. 
    पुलिस अधिकारी की ओर से यह भी कहा गया है कि शहीद पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध कुमार के परिवार की ओर से की गई शिकायत को भी ध्यान रखा जाएगा.  इसके अलावा उन्होंने जानकारी दी कि भीड़ की हिंसा के मामले में 27 लोगों को नामज़द किया गया है. इन पर 17 धाराओं में मुक़दमा दर्ज किया गया है. 50-60 अज्ञात लोगों के ख़िलाफ़ भी मामला दर्ज किया है. पुलिस की छह टीमें कई जगहों पर छापेमारी कर रही हैं.
 
आपको बता दें कि सोमवार को गोकशी के शक में भड़की  हिंसा में पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध कुमार सिंह और एक आम नागरिक की मौत हो गई. इतना ही नहीं हिंसक भीड़ ने एक पुलिस चौकी फूंक दी और दर्जनों गाड़ियां जला दीं. भीड़ मृतक इंस्पेक्टर का सरकारी पिस्टल और मोबाइल भी लूट कर ले गई. 

यूपी में क़ानून-व्यवस्था क्या सरकार के काबू में?​
 


