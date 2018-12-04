NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
बुलंदशहर भीड़ हिंसा: पुलिस की FIR में मुख्य आरोपी है बजरंग दल का नेता, अब तक 2 गिरफ्तार, 4 हिरासत में

उत्तर प्रदेश के बुलंदशहर (Bulandshahr) में गोकशी के शक में हिंसा ऐसी भड़की तीन गांवों की भीड़ जान लेने पर उतारू हो गई.

बुलंदशहर हिंसा में पुलिस ने दो एफआईआर दर्ज किया है

बुलंदशहर: उत्तर प्रदेश के बुलंदशहर (Bulandshahr) में गोकशी के शक में हिंसा ऐसी भड़की तीन गांवों की भीड़ जान लेने पर उतारू हो गई. गोकशी के शक के बाद भड़की हिंसा में इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध कुमार सिंह (Subodh Kumar Singh) और एक आम नागरिक की मौत हो गई. इतना ही नहीं, उपद्रवियों ने पुलिस चौकी फूंक दी और दर्जनों वाहनों को आग के हवाले कर दिया. हालांकि, अब इस मामले में जो एफआईआर दर्ज कराई गई है, उसके मुताबिक, इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध कुमार सिंह की हत्या यानी भीड़ की हिंसा के मामले में योगेश राज को मुख्य आरोपी बनाया गया है. बुलंदशहर हिंसा में योगेशराज मुख्य आरोपी है और यही गौकशी मामले का शिक़ायतकर्ता भी है. बताया जा रहा है कि योगेशराज का संबंध बजरंग दल से है. वह जिला संयोजक बताया जाता है.

बुलंदशहर में गोकशी के नाम पर 'खूनी खेल', जांबाज इंस्पेक्टर का 'दादरी कनेक्शन', 10 प्वाइंट में जानें पूरी स्टोरी

उत्तर प्रदेश के बुलंदशहर में गोकशी की ख़बर पर भीड़ की हिंसा के मामले में 27 लोगों को नामज़द किया गया है. इन पर 17 धाराओं में मुक़दमा दर्ज किया गया है.  यानी भीड़ की हिंसा के मामले में योगेश राज के साथ-साथ करीब 80 से 90 लोगों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज है. इनमें से 27 लोग नामजद हैं, वहीं 50 से 60 लोग अज्ञात हैं. भीड़ की हिंसा मामले में पुलिस ने अभी तक 2 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है और 4 को हिरासत में लिया है. इस मामले में सब इंस्पेक्टर सुभाष चंद्र ने एफआईआर दर्ज कराई है. 

अखलाक हत्याकांड में जांच अधिकारी रहे थे बुलंदशहर में शहीद इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध कुमार सिंह, बीच में हो गया था ट्रांसफर

मुख्य आरोपी में यह स्पष्ट लिखा हुआ है कि मुख्य आरोपी योगेशराज भीड़ को बार-बार उकसा रहा था, जिसकी वजह से भीड़ उग्र हो गई. हालांकि, भीड़ हिंसा का मुख्य आरोपी योगेशराज ने भी गोकशी मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज कराई है. योगेशराज ने जो एफआईआर दर्ज कराई है, उसमें 7 लोगों को आरोपी बनाया गया है. 

बुलंदशहर में इंस्पेक्टर सिंह की मौत गोली लगने से हुई, उपद्रवी पिस्टल लूटकर ले गए

बुलंदशहर में भीड़ की हिंसा में शहीद हुए पुलिसकर्मी सुबोध कुमार सिंह के बेटे अभिषेक ने कहा कि मेरे पिता चाहते थे कि मैं एक अच्छा नागरिक बनूं जो धर्म के नाम पर समाज में हिंसा को नहीं उकसाता हो. आज मेरे पिता ने इस हिंदू-मुस्लिम विवाद में अपना जीवन खो दिया, कल किसके पिता अपना जीवन खोएंगे?  दरअसल, बुलंदशहर में इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध कुमार सिंह की मौत गोली लगने से हुई है. पोस्ट मार्टम रिपोर्ट में यह खुलासा हुआ है. पोस्ट मार्टम रिपोर्ट के अनुसार सुबोध सिंह को बांयी आंख की भौं के पास गोली लगी. यह  गोली .32 की थी. उपद्रवी सुबोध कुमार सिंह की सरकारी पिस्टल भी लूटकर ले गए.   

इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध सिंह को नफ़रत की राजनीति से प्रोग्राम्ड रोबो-रिपब्लिक की भीड़ ने मारा

दरअसल, बुलंदशहर हिंसा में तनाव के मद्देनजर जिले में धारा 144 लागू कर दी गई है. प्रदेश सरकार ने इस मामले की जांच एडीजी इंटेलीजेंस को सौंपी है जो 48 घंटे के अंदर रिपोर्ट देंगे. इसके साथ ही मेरठ रेंज के महानिरीक्षक की अध्यक्षता में एक एसआईटी का भी गठन किया है. मुख्यमंत्री ने इस पूरे मामले पर दुख व्यक्त किया है. 

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने सोमवार को बुलन्दशहर में हुई हिंसा पर दुख व्यक्त किया और इस घटना में शहीद हुए पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर के परिजन को कुल 50 लाख रूपये की सहायता का ऐलान किया. मुख्यमंत्री ने दो दिन के अंदर मामले की जांच कर रिपोर्ट देने के आदेश भी दिया है. उन्होंने शहीद पुलिस अफसर की पत्नी को 40 लाख रूपए और उनके माता-पिता को 10 लाख रूपये की सहायता की घोषणा की.

VIDEO: सिटी सेंटर : भीड़ की हिंसा में इंस्‍पेक्‍टर की मौत, खत्‍म हुई महीने पर चली रेड


