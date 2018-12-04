बुलंदशहर भीड़ हिंसा: पुलिस की FIR में मुख्य आरोपी है बजरंग दल का नेता, अब तक 2 गिरफ्तार, 4 हिरासत में

दरअसल, बुलंदशहर में इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध कुमार सिंह की मौत गोली लगने से हुई है. पोस्ट मार्टम रिपोर्ट में यह खुलासा हुआ है. पोस्ट मार्टम रिपोर्ट के अनुसार सुबोध सिंह को बांयी आंख की भौं के पास गोली लगी. यह गोली .32 की थी. उपद्रवी सुबोध कुमार सिंह की सरकारी पिस्टल भी लूटकर ले गए.
Abhishek, son of deceased policeman Subodh Kumar Singh: My father wanted me to be a good citizen who doesn't incite violence in society in the name of religion. Today my father lost his life in this Hindu-Muslim dispute, tomorrow whose father will lose his life? #Bulandshahrpic.twitter.com/zpFJoI4O2R— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 4, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement