बड़ा सवाल : साथ गए पुलिसकर्मियों ने इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध कुमार को अकेला क्यों छोड़ा?

स्याना के स्टेशन हाउस ऑफिसर सुबोध कुमार ने ही 2015 में गौहत्या से संबंधित दादरी हत्या मामले में एक मुस्लिम शख्स को निशाना बनाए जाने की जांच की थी.

,
शहीद इंस्पेक्ट सुबोध कुमार सिंह को गोली मारी गई थी

खास बातें

  1. पुलिस कर रही है इस एंगल की भी जांच
  2. गोली मारकर की गई हत्या
  3. गोकशी का जिम्मेदार कौन?
नई दिल्ली: बुलंदशहर हिंसा  में शहीद हुए इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध कुमार  को अकेले छोड़कर बाकी पुलिस कहां गायब थे, इस एंगल की भी जांच की जा रही है. मेरठ जोन के एडीजी प्रशांत कुमार ने इस बात की जानकारी दी है. वहीं इस हिंसा भड़काने और हत्या के मामले में अब तक 5 लोगों को गिरफ्तार और हिरासत में लिया जा चुका है. गिरफ्तार लोगों में बजरंग दल का नेता योगेशराज भी शामिल है जो पूरे मामले का मुख्य आरोपी है. प्राथमिकी (एफआईआर) के अनुसार, 28 लोगों को नामजद किया गया है जबकि सोमवार की घटना में 60 लोगों को अज्ञात के रूप में सूचीबद्ध किया गया है. दर्ज प्राथमिकी में बजरंग दल के नेता योगेश राज को भी नामजद किया गया था. जिन्होंने इससे पहले गौ हत्या का आरोप लगाते हुए प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई थी. पुलिस जब भीड़ को नियंत्रित करने का प्रयास कर रही थी, तभी इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध कुमार को सिर में गोली मार दी गई थी, जबकि एक युवक भी मारा गया. भीड़ द्वारा यह हमला गौ हत्या की अफवाह फैलने के बाद किया गया. स्याना के स्टेशन हाउस ऑफिसर सुबोध कुमार ने ही 2015 में गौहत्या से संबंधित दादरी हत्या मामले में एक मुस्लिम शख्स को निशाना बनाए जाने की जांच की थी. फिलहाल बुलंदशहर में तनावपूर्ण स्थिति के चलते बड़े पैमाने पर सुरक्षाबलों को तैनात किया गया है. घटना के बाद एक राजनीतिक बयानबाजी भी तेज हो गई है. केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी ने कहा है कि बुलंदशहर में जो कुछ भी हुआ है उसकी वजह से मानवता शर्मसार हो गई. राज्य सरकार ने आश्वासन दिया है कि जो भी इस घटना के जिम्मेदार हैं उनको न्याय की परिधि में लाया जाएगा. उन्होंने लोगों से शांति से अपील करते हुए कहा कि ऐसे लोगों से सतर्क रहें जो अपने फायदे लिए अशांति फैलाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं. वहीं कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता कपिल सिब्बल ने कहा कि यह हैरत वाली बात है कि कि कैसे उस अधिकरी की हत्या कर दी गई जिसने अखलाक मामले की जांच की थी. इन लोगों को कानून को हाथ में लेने का अधिकार किसने दिया है. राज्य की चिंता करने के बजाए सीएम योगी तेलंगाना में जहर फैला रहे हैं. वहीं समाजवादी पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता आजम खान ने कहा है कि अगर पशुओं की हत्या की गई थी तो पुलिस इस बात की भी जांच करे कि उनको उस जगह पर कौन लेकर आया था क्योंकि अल्पसंख्यक उस इलाके में नहीं रहते हैं. बड़ी खबर : बुलंदशहर हिंसा की जांच के लिए SIT गठित​


