बीजेपी नेता ने अंबेडकर की मूर्ति को माला पहनाया, तो दलितों के समूह ने दूध और गंगाजल से किया शुद्ध

Meerut: A group of Dalit lawyers 'purified' statue of Dr BR Ambedkar near Dist Court y'day, say "RSS' Rakesh Sinha came&garlanded the statue.BJP govt oppresses Dalits.They've nothing to do with Ambedkar but do this to promote BJP&allure Dalits. So we purified this with Gangajal." pic.twitter.com/cs8tnzZ3XE