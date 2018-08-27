गोरखपुर के अस्पताल में बच्चों की मौत का मामला : डॉक्टर कफील खान का पलटवार- योगी जी जनता को बरगला रहे हैं

What CM has said is incorrect.Many newborns also died in the incident, newborns don’t get Encephalitis.The supplier of oxygen had written to hospital authorities to clear his dues,to cont. oxygen supply: Dr Kafeel Khan on UP CM’s remark ‘infants didn’t die due to lack of oxygen’ pic.twitter.com/jzA51XKpme— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 27, 2018
Yogi ji is doing politics & trying to mislead people: Dr Kafeel Khan on UP CM’s remark on Gorakhpur infant death case ‘infants didn’t die due to lack of oxygen’ pic.twitter.com/Bfr9EQnEPV— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 27, 2018
