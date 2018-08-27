NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | उत्तर प्रदेश |

गोरखपुर के अस्पताल में बच्चों की मौत का मामला : डॉक्टर कफील खान का पलटवार- योगी जी जनता को बरगला रहे हैं

डॉक्टर कफील के बयान से पहले रविवार को यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा था कि गोरखपुर में बच्चों की मौत ऑक्सीजन की कमी से नहीं बल्कि अस्पताल के अंदर जारी राजनीति असली वजह थी. 

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
गोरखपुर के अस्पताल में बच्चों की मौत का मामला : डॉक्टर कफील खान का पलटवार- योगी जी जनता को बरगला रहे हैं

डॉक्टर कफील खान बीआरडी कॉलेज में तैनात थे. (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. डॉक्टर कफील ने सीएम योगी के बयान को बताया गलत
  2. सीएम योगी पर बगलाने का आरोप
  3. ठेकेदार को बकाया न देने का किया जिक्र
लखनऊ: बीआरडी कॉलेज में पिछले साल हुई बच्चों की मौत के मामले में अब सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ के बयान को डॉक्टर कफील ने गलत बताया है. उन्होंने कहा है कि योगी जी इस मामले में राजनीति कर रहे हैं जनता को बरगलाने की कोशिश की कर रहे हैं. डॉक्टर कफील ने कहा कि बहुत से बच्चों की जान उस घटना में गई है. ऑक्सीजन की आपूर्ति करने वाले ठेकेदार ने अस्पताल प्रशासन को बकाये के लिये चिट्ठी लिखी थी. गौरतलब है कि डॉक्टर कफील के बयान से पहले रविवार को यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा था कि गोरखपुर में बच्चों की मौत ऑक्सीजन की कमी से नहीं बल्कि अस्पताल के अंदर जारी राजनीति असली वजह थी. 
 
योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा, ऑक्सीजन की कमी नहीं, इस वजह से हुई थी गोरखपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज में बच्चों की मौत

टिप्पणियां
गोरखपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज में हुई उस घटना पर करीब एक साल बाद खुलकर बोले मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, 'अगले दिन मैंने अपना वहां (गोरखपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज) का कार्यक्रम बनाया. मैंने लोगों से पूछा कि आखिर क्या मामला है तो कहा गया कि ऐसा कुछ भी मामला नहीं है और अगर ऑक्सीजन के अभाव से मौत होती तो सबसे पहले वे बच्चे मरते जो वेंटिलेटर पर थे. 

 
योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा, ऑक्सीजन की कमी नहीं 'आंतरिक राजनीति' से हुई थी बच्चों की मौत​

आपको बता दें कि डॉक्टर कफील को घटना के बाद गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया था उन पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगाया गया था.  कफील खान मेडिकल कालेज के 100 बेड वाले एईएस वार्ड के नोडल अधिकारी थे.


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... आमिर खान ने तोड़ डाली रक्षा बंधन की प्राचीन परंपरा, कर डाला ऐसा काम...Photo हो रहीं वायरल
doctor kafeel khan

Advertisement

 
 
 