वाराणसी में फ्लाईओवर का हिस्सा गिरा, 16 लोगों की मौत, कई घायल

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी में एक निर्माणाधीन फ्लाईओवर का हिस्सा गिरने से 16 लोगों की मौत हो गई. घटना में कई लोगों के घायल होने की भी खबर है. इस हादसे में 50 से अधिक लोगों के दबे होने की आशंका जताई जा रही है. प्रदेश के राहत आयुक्त संजय कुमार ने बताया कि दोपहर बाद हुए इस हादसे में एक निर्माणाधीन उपरिगामी पुल का एक हिस्सा अचानक ढह गया, जिससे उसके नीचे खड़े अनेक वाहन दब गये. मलबे में दबकर अब तक 12 लोगों की मौत की पुष्टि हुई है. अनेक अन्य लोग घायल हुए हैं. राहत एवं बचाव कार्य जारी है. वरिष्ठ अधिकारी मौके पर हैं. मलबे से पांच शव निकाले लिये गये हैं. उन्होंने बताया कि यह घटना भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाके में हुई, लिहाजा मलबे में अभी कई अन्य लोगों के दबे होने का अंदेशा है, इसीलिये मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़ भी सकती है.ये फ्लाईओवर कैंट इलाके में मौजूद हैं, जिस पर काफी समय से निर्माण कार्य चल रहा था. मंगलवार शाम अचानक इसका एक हिस्सा गिर गया. इसमें मौके पर मौजूद कई गाड़ियां दब गईं.

#Visuals from the site of collapse of portion of an under construction flyover, in Varanasi's Cantt. area; 12 people dead, several feared trapped, death toll expected to rise pic.twitter.com/5ABKL6hB4v — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2018

Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi. I pray that the injured recover soon. Spoke to officials and asked them to ensure all possible support to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2018

I spoke to UP CM Yogi Adityanath Ji regarding the situation due to the collapse of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi. The UP Government is monitoring the situation very closely and is working on the ground to assist the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2018

I express grief over the incident, my condolence with the affected families. I have sent Dy CM & minister Neelkanth Tiwari to the spot. Formed committee to look into the incident, report to come in 48 hours: UP CM on under-construction flyover collapse in Varanasi's Cantt pic.twitter.com/8VPs13WpfP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2018

5 teams of NDRF (250 jawans) with full equipment rushed to the spot of accident, in Varanasi. Compensation of Rs 5 lakh for kin of those dead and Rs 2 lakh for seriously injured in the incident: UP CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/d5DHfEiq0a — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2018

वाराणसी में फ्लाईओवर निर्माण के स्थल पर हुई दुर्घटना के बारे में जानकर आघात पहुंचा है। प्रशासन द्वारा बचाव कार्य और घायलों की सहायता के सभी प्रयास किये जा रहे है। शोकाकुल परिवारों के प्रति मेरी शोकसंवेदनाएं - राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 15, 2018

हालांकि अधिकारियों के मुताबिक कितने लोग हताहत हैं यह तुरंत बता पाना मुश्किल है, लेकिन बचाव कार्य तेजी से शुरू कर दिया गया और मलबे में दबे लोगों को बाहर निकालने का प्रयास जारी है. मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस के अनुसार घटना में कई लोगों के दबे होने की सूचना है. अभी तक कई घायलों को पास के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है जहां उनका इलाज चल रहा है. घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद राज्य के उप-मुख्यमंत्री केशवप्रसाद मौर्य घटनास्थल के लिए रवाना हो गए हैं.क्षेत्रीय सांसद प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से बात करके स्थिति का जायजा लिया और हादसे में मारे गये लोगों के परिजन के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की. साथ ही प्रभावित लोगों की हर सम्भव मदद सुनिश्चित करने को कहा.मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने घटना पर दुख व्यक्त करते हुए उप मुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य को मौके पर भेजा है. उनके निर्देश पर मामले की उच्चस्तरीय जांच के लिये कृषि उत्पादन आयुक्त राज प्रताप सिंह की अध्यक्षता में तीन सदस्यीय कमेटी का गठन किया गया है, जो 48 घंटे के अंदर मामले की तकनीकी जांच, दोषियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के प्रस्ताव के साथ अपनी रिपोर्ट उपलब्ध करायेगी.योगी ने राज्य सरकार की तरफ से मृतकों के परिजन को पांच-पांच लाख रुपये तथा घायलों को दो-दो लाख रुपये की सहायता का ऐलान भी किया. उन्होंने कहा कि राष्ट्रीय आपदा राहत बल, पुलिस और अन्य संगठनों को राहत कार्य के लिये वाराणसी रवाना कर दिया गया है.राष्‍ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने भी घटना पर दुख व्‍यक्‍त करते हुए शोकाकुल परिवारों के प्रति संवेदनाएं प्रकट की हैं.इस बीच, सपा अध्यक्ष और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने वाराणसी में हुए हादसे में लोगों को बचाने के लिये अपनी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं से बचाव दल के साथ पूरा सहयोग करने की अपील की. उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि वह सरकार से अपेक्षा करते हैं कि वह केवल मुआवजा देकर अपनी जिम्मेदारी से भागने के बजाय पूरी ईमानदारी से जांच करवायेगी.पुलिस महानिदेशक ओम प्रकाश सिंह ने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय आपदा राहत बल को मौके पर भेजा गया है और पुलिस तथा पीएसी बल भी पहुंच रहा है. उन्होंने बताया कि मलबे से निकाले जाने वाले घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाने के लिये इंतजाम किया जा रहा है.