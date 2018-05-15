NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
वाराणसी में फ्लाईओवर का हिस्सा गिरा, 16 लोगों की मौत, कई घायल

मंगलवार दोपहर वाराणसी के कैंट स्टेशन के सामने निर्माणाधीन पुल का एक हिस्सा गिर गया है.

वाराणसी: पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी में एक निर्माणाधीन फ्लाईओवर का हिस्सा गिरने से 16 लोगों की मौत हो गई. घटना में कई लोगों के घायल होने की भी खबर है. इस हादसे में 50 से अधिक लोगों के दबे होने की आशंका जताई जा रही है. प्रदेश के राहत आयुक्त संजय कुमार ने बताया कि दोपहर बाद हुए इस हादसे में एक निर्माणाधीन उपरिगामी पुल का एक हिस्सा अचानक ढह गया, जिससे उसके नीचे खड़े अनेक वाहन दब गये. मलबे में दबकर अब तक 12 लोगों की मौत की पुष्टि हुई है. अनेक अन्य लोग घायल हुए हैं. राहत एवं बचाव कार्य जारी है. वरिष्ठ अधिकारी मौके पर हैं. मलबे से पांच शव निकाले लिये गये हैं. उन्होंने बताया कि यह घटना भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाके में हुई, लिहाजा मलबे में अभी कई अन्य लोगों के दबे होने का अंदेशा है, इसीलिये मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़ भी सकती है.

ये फ्लाईओवर कैंट इलाके में मौजूद हैं, जिस पर काफी समय से निर्माण कार्य चल रहा था. मंगलवार शाम अचानक इसका एक हिस्सा गिर गया. इसमें मौके पर मौजूद कई गाड़ियां दब गईं.

हालांकि अधिकारियों के मुताबिक कितने लोग हताहत हैं यह तुरंत बता पाना मुश्किल है, लेकिन बचाव कार्य तेजी से शुरू कर दिया गया और मलबे में दबे लोगों को बाहर निकालने का प्रयास जारी है.

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस के अनुसार घटना में कई लोगों के दबे होने की सूचना है. अभी तक कई घायलों को पास के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है जहां उनका इलाज चल रहा है. घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद राज्य के उप-मुख्यमंत्री केशवप्रसाद मौर्य घटनास्थल के लिए रवाना हो गए हैं.
  क्षेत्रीय सांसद प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से बात करके स्थिति का जायजा लिया और हादसे में मारे गये लोगों के परिजन के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की. साथ ही प्रभावित लोगों की हर सम्भव मदद सुनिश्चित करने को कहा.
 
 
मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने घटना पर दुख व्यक्त करते हुए उप मुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य को मौके पर भेजा है. उनके निर्देश पर मामले की उच्चस्तरीय जांच के लिये कृषि उत्पादन आयुक्त राज प्रताप सिंह की अध्यक्षता में तीन सदस्यीय कमेटी का गठन किया गया है, जो 48 घंटे के अंदर मामले की तकनीकी जांच, दोषियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के प्रस्ताव के साथ अपनी रिपोर्ट उपलब्ध करायेगी.
 
योगी ने राज्य सरकार की तरफ से मृतकों के परिजन को पांच-पांच लाख रुपये तथा घायलों को दो-दो लाख रुपये की सहायता का ऐलान भी किया. उन्होंने कहा कि राष्ट्रीय आपदा राहत बल, पुलिस और अन्य संगठनों को राहत कार्य के लिये वाराणसी रवाना कर दिया गया है.
 
  राष्‍ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने भी घटना पर दुख व्‍यक्‍त करते हुए शोकाकुल परिवारों के प्रति संवेदनाएं प्रकट की हैं.
 
इस बीच, सपा अध्यक्ष और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने वाराणसी में हुए हादसे में लोगों को बचाने के लिये अपनी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं से बचाव दल के साथ पूरा सहयोग करने की अपील की. उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि वह सरकार से अपेक्षा करते हैं कि वह केवल मुआवजा देकर अपनी जिम्मेदारी से भागने के बजाय पूरी ईमानदारी से जांच करवायेगी.

पुलिस महानिदेशक ओम प्रकाश सिंह ने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय आपदा राहत बल को मौके पर भेजा गया है और पुलिस तथा पीएसी बल भी पहुंच रहा है. उन्होंने बताया कि मलबे से निकाले जाने वाले घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाने के लिये इंतजाम किया जा रहा है.


