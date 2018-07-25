NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | उत्तर प्रदेश |

मॉब लिंचिंग पर UP के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ का बयान, 'इंसान भी जरूरी और गाय भी' 
पढ़ें | Read IN

देश में लगातार बढ़ रही मॉब लिंचिंग की घटनाओं पर अब यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ का बयान सामने आया है. योगी ने कहा कि इन घटनाओं को अनावश्यक महत्व दिया जा रहा है.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
मॉब लिंचिंग पर UP के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ का बयान, 'इंसान भी जरूरी और गाय भी' 

यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि इंसानों के साथ-साथ गायों की भी रक्षा होनी चाहिए. (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. यूपी के सीएम बोले - सबसे बड़ी मॉब लिंचिंग 1984 में
  2. उन्होंने कहा- कांग्रेस तिल का ताड़ बना रही है'
  3. आदित्यनाथ ने अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधा
नई दिल्ली: पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश के हाथरस में मवेशी चोरी के संदेह में भीड़ द्वारा चार लोगों की जमकर पिटाई के बाद यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ का मॉब लिंचिंग पर बयान आया है. यूपी के सीएम ने कहा कि हमलोग सबको सुरक्षा देंगे. उन्होंने कहा कि इंसान भी जरूरी और गाय भी. दोनों की प्रकृति में अपनी भूमिका है. इसके अलावा उन्होंने इस मामले को बेवजह तूल देने के लिए कांग्रेस पर भी जमकर निशाना साधा. इसके अलावा आदित्यनाथ ने अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर संसद में बहस को लेकर कहा कि पूरे देश ने राहुल गांधी की 'बचकानी हरकत' को रिजेक्ट कर दिया है. अविश्वास प्रस्ताव से कांग्रेस का चेहरा उजागर हो गया है. 

हाथरस : भैंस तस्करी का आरोप लगाकर पीटा; मामला पिटने वालों पर दर्ज, पीटने वाले मुक्त
 
​योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि इन घटनाओं को अनावश्यक महत्व दिया जा रहा है. उन्होंने कहा कि अगर आप मॉब लिंचिंग की बात कर रहे हैं, तो 1984 में क्या हुआ था? कानून-व्यवस्था राज्य का मामला है. कांग्रेस तिल का ताड़ बनाने के अपने इरादे में सफल नहीं हो पाएगी.


यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री ने कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा, 'इन मामलों को अनावश्यक रूप से तूल दिया जा रहा है. अगर मॉब लिंचिंग की बात करते हैं तो 1984 में क्या था? कांग्रेस के समय में जम्मू-कश्मीर से लेकर कन्याकुमारी तक, नॉर्थ ईस्ट से लेकर महाराष्ट्र तक क्या होता था? खुद के गिरेबान में झांक कर देखें. छोटी-छोटी घटनाओं को तिल का ताड़ बनाने की कोशिश सफल नहीं हो पाएगी.
 
यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, हमलोग सबको सुरक्षा देंगे, लेकिन हर जाति, हर मजहब और हर व्यक्ति का दायित्व बनता है कि हर एक की भावना का सम्मान करें. उन्होंने कहा कि इंसानों का जीवन महत्वपूर्ण है तो गाय भी प्रकृति का अहम हिस्सा हैं. दोनों की प्रकृति में अपनी भूमिका है. सभी की सुरक्षा की जानी चाहिए.

VIDEO:  मॉब लिंचिंग को बेवजह तूल: योगी आदित्यनाथ


टिप्पणियां
उन्होंने कहा कि मॉब लिंचिंग के नाम पर यह एक नया शिगूफा है. ये चीजें इतनी बड़ी नहीं है जितना इन्हें दिखाया जा रहा है.
 
यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर संसद में बहस को लेकर कहा कि पूरे देश ने राहुल गांधी की 'बचकानी हरकत' को रिजेक्ट कर दिया है. अविश्वास प्रस्ताव से कांग्रेस का चेहरा उजागर हो गया है. 

(इनपुट: ANI से भी)


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... NEWS FLASH: रायगढ़ में कुछ मराठा प्रदर्शनकारी हिरासत में, पुलिस ने आंसू गैस छोड़ी
Yogi AdityanathYogi Adityanath on mob lynching

Advertisement

 
 
 