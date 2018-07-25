मॉब लिंचिंग पर UP के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ का बयान, 'इंसान भी जरूरी और गाय भी' 

खास बातें यूपी के सीएम बोले - सबसे बड़ी मॉब लिंचिंग 1984 में उन्होंने कहा- कांग्रेस तिल का ताड़ बना रही है' आदित्यनाथ ने अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधा

These incidents are given unnecessary importance. If you talk about mob lynching, what was 1984? Law & order is a matter of state. Congress' intention to make mountain out of a molehill won't be successful: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on mob lynching incidents pic.twitter.com/4RdeEy4yns — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2018

पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश के हाथरस में मवेशी चोरी के संदेह में भीड़ द्वारा चार लोगों की जमकर पिटाई के बाद यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ का मॉब लिंचिंग पर बयान आया है. यूपी के सीएम ने कहा कि हमलोग सबको सुरक्षा देंगे. उन्होंने कहा कि इंसान भी जरूरी और गाय भी. दोनों की प्रकृति में अपनी भूमिका है. इसके अलावा उन्होंने इस मामले को बेवजह तूल देने के लिए कांग्रेस पर भी जमकर निशाना साधा. इसके अलावा आदित्यनाथ ने अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर संसद में बहस को लेकर कहा कि पूरे देश ने राहुल गांधी की 'बचकानी हरकत' को रिजेक्ट कर दिया है. अविश्वास प्रस्ताव से कांग्रेस का चेहरा उजागर हो गया है.​योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि इन घटनाओं को अनावश्यक महत्व दिया जा रहा है. उन्होंने कहा कि अगर आप मॉब लिंचिंग की बात कर रहे हैं, तो 1984 में क्या हुआ था? कानून-व्यवस्था राज्य का मामला है. कांग्रेस तिल का ताड़ बनाने के अपने इरादे में सफल नहीं हो पाएगी.

These incidents are given unnecessary importance. If you talk about mob lynching, what was 1984? Law & order is a matter of state. Congress' intention to make mountain out of a molehill won't be successful: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on mob lynching incidents pic.twitter.com/4RdeEy4yns — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2018

We'll provide protection to everyone, but it's responsibility of every individual, every community & every religion to respect each other sentiments. Humans are important & cows are also important. Both have their own roles in nature. Everyone should be protected: Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/s12OwaZxwc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2018

The entire nation has already rejected Rahul Gandhi's childish acts. The no-confidence motion has exposed Congress. The statements & acts of opposition during the motion were immature & reveal their actual personality: Yogi Adityanath on Rahul Gandhi hugging PM Modi in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/DkyS7QXvT3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2018

यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री ने कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा, 'इन मामलों को अनावश्यक रूप से तूल दिया जा रहा है. अगर मॉब लिंचिंग की बात करते हैं तो 1984 में क्या था? कांग्रेस के समय में जम्मू-कश्मीर से लेकर कन्याकुमारी तक, नॉर्थ ईस्ट से लेकर महाराष्ट्र तक क्या होता था? खुद के गिरेबान में झांक कर देखें. छोटी-छोटी घटनाओं को तिल का ताड़ बनाने की कोशिश सफल नहीं हो पाएगी.यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, हमलोग सबको सुरक्षा देंगे, लेकिन हर जाति, हर मजहब और हर व्यक्ति का दायित्व बनता है कि हर एक की भावना का सम्मान करें. उन्होंने कहा कि इंसानों का जीवन महत्वपूर्ण है तो गाय भी प्रकृति का अहम हिस्सा हैं. दोनों की प्रकृति में अपनी भूमिका है. सभी की सुरक्षा की जानी चाहिए. उन्होंने कहा कि मॉब लिंचिंग के नाम पर यह एक नया शिगूफा है. ये चीजें इतनी बड़ी नहीं है जितना इन्हें दिखाया जा रहा है.यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर संसद में बहस को लेकर कहा कि पूरे देश ने राहुल गांधी की 'बचकानी हरकत' को रिजेक्ट कर दिया है. अविश्वास प्रस्ताव से कांग्रेस का चेहरा उजागर हो गया है.