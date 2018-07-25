मॉब लिंचिंग पर UP के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ का बयान, 'इंसान भी जरूरी और गाय भी' 

These incidents are given unnecessary importance. If you talk about mob lynching, what was 1984? Law & order is a matter of state. Congress' intention to make mountain out of a molehill won't be successful: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on mob lynching incidents pic.twitter.com/4RdeEy4yns— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2018
We'll provide protection to everyone, but it's responsibility of every individual, every community & every religion to respect each other sentiments. Humans are important & cows are also important. Both have their own roles in nature. Everyone should be protected: Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/s12OwaZxwc— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2018
The entire nation has already rejected Rahul Gandhi's childish acts. The no-confidence motion has exposed Congress. The statements & acts of opposition during the motion were immature & reveal their actual personality: Yogi Adityanath on Rahul Gandhi hugging PM Modi in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/DkyS7QXvT3— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2018
