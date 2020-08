'चाहता हूं सभी समाजवादी नेता एक हो जाएं', शिवपाल यादव ने जाहिर की अपनी इच्छा

लखीमपुर खीरी कांड को लेकर योगी सरकार पर बरसे अखिलेश यादव और मायावती

I want all Samajwadi leaders to unite again, for this I have already said that I am willing to sacrifice everything. Based on the decision of people we will fight the 2022 elections: Shivpal Yadav, President of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) pic.twitter.com/vx5SaLftAb