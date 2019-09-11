NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoSwasthAppsArt
9/11 Attack से दहल गया था अमेरिका, तस्वीरों और वीडियो में देखें खौफनाक मंजर

9/11 Attack की तस्वीरें और वीडियो...

अमेरिका:

9/11 Attack को आज 18 साल हो चुके हैं. इस आतंकी हमले ने दुनिया के सबसे ताकतवर देश अमेरिका के सीने पर ऐसा जख्म दिया, जिसकी टीस हमेशा रहेगी. 2001 को 11 सितंबर (September 11 attacks) के दिन आतंकवादियों ने यात्री विमानों को मिसाइल की तरह इस्तेमाल करते हुए अमेरिका के विश्वप्रसिद्ध वर्ल्ड ट्रेड टॉवर (World Trade Center) और पेंटागन (Pentagon) को निशाना बनाया. इसे अमेरिका के इतिहास के सबसे बड़े आतंकी हमले के तौर पर देखा जाता है. वर्ल्ड ट्रेड सेंटर पर हुए आतंकी हमले में करीब 3000 लोग मारे गए. मरने वालों में 343 फायर विभाग और 60 पुलिस अधिकारी भी शामिल थे. वहीं, पेंटागन पर हुए आतंकी हमले में 184 लोग मारे गए थे.

तत्कालीन अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जॉर्ज बुश (George Walker Bush) ने इस घटना को अमेरिकी इतिहास का सबसे काला दिन करार दिया था. 11 सितंबर 2001 की उस सुबह को कोई भी भूला नहीं है जब रोज़ाना की तरह दुनिया की सबसे ऊंची इमारतों में शुमार वर्ल्ड ट्रेंड सेंटर में भी करीब 18 हजार कर्मचारी रोजमर्रा का काम निपटाने में जुटे थे. लेकिन सुबह 8:46 मिनट पर कुछ ऐसा हुआ कि अब तक सामान्य सी मालुम पड़ रही यह सुबह भयावह हो उठी.


उस दिन 19 आतंकियों ने चार विमान हाईजैक किए और फिर वर्ल्ड ट्रेंड सेंटर से दो विमानों को भिड़ा दिया. पहला विमान वर्ल्ड ट्रेड सेंटर के उत्तरी टावर से टकराया. पहले लोगों को लगा कि यह हादसा है, मगर कुछ ही देर बाद 09:03 मिनट पर एक और विमान दक्षिणी टावर से टकराया. हमले का सिलसिला यहीं नहीं थमा. दोनों टावरों पर आंतकी हमले के बाद 9:47 मिनट पर वाशिंगटन के रक्षा विभाग के मुख्यालय पेंटागन पर हमले की खबर सामने आई.

आज 9/11 हमले के 18 साल पूरे हो चुके हैं, यगां तस्वीरों और वीडियो में देखिए उस दिन का पूरा हाल...

