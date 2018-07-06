भ्रष्टाचार मामले में 10 साल की सजा के बाद बोले नवाज शरीफ, 'चोर नहीं हूं मैं, जल्द पाकिस्तान लौटूंगा'

खास बातें पाकिस्तान की एकाउंटिबिलिटी कोर्ट ने सुनाई सजा लंदन के एवियन फील्ड में 4 फ्लैट के मामले में सजा नवाज शरीफ और उनकी बेटी मरियम अभी लंदन में हैं

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif sentenced to 10 years and his daughter Maryam sentenced to 7 years imprisonment in #AvenfieldReference: Pakistan media pic.twitter.com/32AOuawZrq — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2018

पाकिस्तान की एकाउंटिबिलिटी कोर्ट से भ्रष्टाचार मामले में 10 साल की सजा सुनाए जाने के बाद पूर्व PM नवाज शरीफ ने कहा कि वह चोर नहीं हैं और जल्द ही पाकिस्तान लौटेंगे. कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद पाकिस्तान के पूर्व पीएम ने लंदन में एक प्रेस कांफ्रेंस की, जिसमें उनके साथ उनकी बेटी मरियम भी मौजूद थीं. नवाज शरीफ ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में कहा, 'मैं चोर नहीं हूं और जल्द ही पाकिस्तान लौटूंगा और जेल से ही अपना संघर्ष जारी रखूंगा. यह संघर्ष का एक हिस्सा है.'यह भी पढ़ें :बता दें कि पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री नवाज शरीफ को पनामा पेपर्स कांड से जुड़े भ्रष्टाचार के तीन मामलों में से एक में 10 साल कैद-ए-बामुशक्कत की सजा सुनाई गई और 80 लाख पौंड का जुर्माना लगाया गया है. इस तरह, देश में 25 जुलाई को होने वाले आम चुनाव से पहले उनकी पार्टी पीएमएल -एन को एक तगड़ा झटका लगा है. अदालत ने उनकी 44 वर्षीय बेटी एवं सह-आरोपी मरियम को सात साल के सश्रम कारावास की सजा सुनाई और उन पर 20 लाख पौंड का जुर्माना लगाया.​कोर्ट मरियम के पति और शरीफ के दामाद कैप्टन (सेवानिवृत) मोहम्मद सफदर को एक साल की कैद की सजा सुनाई. जांच अधिकारियों से सहयोग नहीं करने पर उन्हें यह सजा सुनाई गई है. यह मामला लंदन के पॉश एवेनफील्ड हाउस में चार फ्लैटों के मालिकाना हक से जुड़ा है. फैसले के बाद मरियम और सफदर चुनाव लड़ने के लिए अयोग्य हो गए हैं. अदालत ने हसन और हुसैन, दोनों को भगोड़ा घोषित कर दिया है.

Pakistan: Visuals from outside the Court in Islamabad after former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to 10 years and his daughter Maryam was sentenced to 7 years imprisonment in #AvenfieldReference case. pic.twitter.com/KXmfYTMbzo — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2018

#WATCH: Shehbaz Sharif address the media after former PM and his daughter were sentenced to jail in Avenfield Refer… https://t.co/CinnzWhyin — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2018

यह भी पढ़ें : ​ पाकिस्तान के पूर्व PM नवाज शरीफ के खिलाफ मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में नई जांच शुरू 'डॉन' अखबार की खबर के मुताबिक कोर्ट तीनों दोषियों के आत्मसमर्पण करने के लिए कुछ समय तक इंतजार करेगा. यदि उन्होंने ऐसा नहीं किया तो कोर्ट मरियम और नवाज शरीफ को वापस लाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू करेगा और सफदर को गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा.फैसले के तुरंत बाद मरियम ने ट्विटर पर कहा, 'अनदेखी ताकतों के आगे दृढता से खड़े होने के लिए यह बहुत छोटी सजा है. अत्याचार से लड़ने का मनोबल आज बढ़ गया.' मरयम को शरीफ का संभावित उत्तराधिकारी माना जा रहा है.पीएमएल-एन प्रमुख एवं नवाज शरीफ के भाई शाहबाज शरीफ ने अदालत के फैसले को खारिज करते हुए इसे अनुचित तथा राजनीति से प्रेरित बताया.इससे पहले शुक्रवार को ही 7 दिन फैसला टालने की नवाज़, मरियम और सफ़दर की अर्ज़ी एकाउंटिबिलीटी कोर्ट ने खारिज कर दी थी. लंदन में ‘अवैध ढंग से’ हासिल की गई संपत्ति केस में यह फैसला आया है. इस फैसले के बाद अब मरियम का राजनीतिक भविष्य दांव पर लग गया है. शरीफ़ परिवार की तरफ़ से कुलसुम नवाज़ की ख़राब तबियत का हवाला दिया गया था, कहा गया कि अगले 48 घंटे परिवार का उनके साथ रहना ज़रूरी है.