भ्रष्टाचार मामले में 10 साल की सजा के बाद बोले नवाज शरीफ, 'चोर नहीं हूं मैं, जल्द पाकिस्तान लौटूंगा'

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif sentenced to 10 years and his daughter Maryam sentenced to 7 years imprisonment in #AvenfieldReference: Pakistan media pic.twitter.com/32AOuawZrq— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2018
Pakistan: Visuals from outside the Court in Islamabad after former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to 10 years and his daughter Maryam was sentenced to 7 years imprisonment in #AvenfieldReference case. pic.twitter.com/KXmfYTMbzo— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2018
#WATCH: Shehbaz Sharif address the media after former PM and his daughter were sentenced to jail in Avenfield Refer… https://t.co/CinnzWhyin— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2018
