सिर पर लाल टोपी और झोला लेकर अस्पताल पहुंचे बराक ओबामा, बच्चों ने कुछ यूं दिए रिएक्शन, देखें VIDEO

Who said the Grinch stole Christmas?! Our patients and their families received a HUGE holiday surprise when @barackobama warmed our hallways with a huge bag of gifts for our patients! Thank you so much for visiting! #SWIPELEFT to see more! #Holidaysatchildrens #ObamaAndKids #ObamaClaus

A post shared by Children's National (@childrensnational) on Dec 19, 2018 at 1:41pm PST