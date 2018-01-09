1. For 3 days I have been wondering have I looted a bank; or money laundered bns in nation's wealth; or ordered a model-town-like killing spree; or revealed state secrets to India? I have done none of these but discovered I have committed a bigger crime: wanting to get married.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 9, 2018
2. The vicious, gutter media campaign led by NS & MSR mafia does not bother me as respect & humiliation come from Allah Almighty.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 9, 2018
3. However, my concern is for my children & the very conservative family of Bushra begum, all of whom have been subjected to this malicious campaign by NS & MSR.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 9, 2018
मैं अपने शुभचिंतकों और समर्थकों से सिर्फ इतना कहूंगा कि वे दुआ करें कि मुझे निजी खुशियां मिलें, जिनसे मैं कुछ सालों को छोड़कर हमेशा वंचित रहा हूं.
4. NS & MSR can rest assured that their vicious campaign has only strengthened my resolve to fight them all the way.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 9, 2018
