हिन्‍दुस्‍तान को देश के राज बेचने से ज्‍यादा बड़ा गुनाह है शादी की इच्‍छा: इमरान खान

पाकिस्‍तान के पूर्व कप्‍तान और राजनेता इमरान खान ने अपनी तीसरी शादी के खबरों का खंडन पहले ही कर चुके हैं लेकिन मंगलवार को उन्‍होंने एक के बाद एक छह ट्वीट करके नवाज शरीफ और उनके खिलाफ चलाई गई मीडिया कैम्पेन पर जमकर निशाना साधा है.

इमरान खान ने कहा, हिन्‍दुस्‍तान को देश के राज बेचने से ज्‍यादा बड़ा गुनाह है शादी की इच्‍छा (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. तीन दिन से हैरान हो रहा हूं, क्या मैंने कोई बैंक लूटा है.
  2. सम्मान और अपमान सिर्फ सर्वशक्तिमान अल्लाह की ओर से आते हैं.
  3. मैं अपने शुभचिंतकों और समर्थकों से सिर्फ इतना कहूंगा कि वे दुआ करें
लाहौर : पाकिस्‍तान के पूर्व कप्‍तान और राजनेता इमरान खान ने अपनी तीसरी शादी के खबरों का खंडन पहले ही कर चुके हैं लेकिन मंगलवार को उन्‍होंने एक के बाद एक छह ट्वीट करके नवाज शरीफ और वाहियात मीडिया कैम्पेन पर जमकर निशाना साधा है. 

इमरान खान ने कहा था- माई नेम इज खान, तो मरियम नवाज बोलीं- तुम एक कठपुतली हो
 
इमरान खान ने ट्वीट में कहा है कि तीन दिन से हैरान हो रहा हूं, क्या मैंने कोई बैंक लूटा है. वतन के खज़ाने से अरबों की संपत्ति हड़प ली है या मॉडल-टाउन की तरह नरसंहार करवाया है या मुल्क के राज़ हिन्दुस्तान को बेच दिए हैं...? मैंने इनमें से कुछ भी नहीं किया है, लेकिन मैंने जान लिया है कि मैंने इससे भी बड़ा गुनाह किया है. मैंने चाहा कि मेरी शादी हो.
 
उन्‍होंने कहा कि एनएस (पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री नवाज़ शरीफ) और एमएसआर (जियो TV के मालिक मीर शकील-उर-रहमान) माफिया द्वारा चलाए गए विद्वेषपूर्ण और वाहियात मीडिया कैम्पेन से मैं प्रभावित नहीं होता, क्योंकि सम्मान और अपमान सिर्फ सर्वशक्तिमान अल्लाह की ओर से आते हैं. बहरहाल, मेरी चिंता मेरे बच्चों और बुशरा बेगम के पुराने खयालात वाले परिवार को लेकर है, जिन्हें एनएस और एमएसआर द्वारा चलाए गए इस दुर्भावनापूर्ण कैम्पेन का निशाना बनाया गया. 

 

इमरान ने कहा कि एनएस और एमएसआर इस बात को लेकर आश्वस्त रहें कि उनके इस विद्वेषपूर्ण कैम्पेन ने उनके खिलाफ हमेशा लड़ते रहने के मेरे संकल्प को और मजबूती दी है. मैं शरीफ परिवार को 40 साल से जानता हूं, और उनकी घृणित निजी ज़िन्दगियों से भी पूरी तरह वाकिफ हूं, लेकिन मैं कभी इस स्तर तक नहीं गिरूंगा कि उनकी घृणित जानकारियां सबके सामने लाऊं.
  मैं अपने शुभचिंतकों और समर्थकों से सिर्फ इतना कहूंगा कि वे दुआ करें कि मुझे निजी खुशियां मिलें, जिनसे मैं कुछ सालों को छोड़कर हमेशा वंचित रहा हूं.

VIDEO: हाफिज सईद से बातचीत पर इमरान की सफाई

 


