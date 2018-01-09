खास बातें तीन दिन से हैरान हो रहा हूं, क्या मैंने कोई बैंक लूटा है. सम्मान और अपमान सिर्फ सर्वशक्तिमान अल्लाह की ओर से आते हैं. मैं अपने शुभचिंतकों और समर्थकों से सिर्फ इतना कहूंगा कि वे दुआ करें

1. For 3 days I have been wondering have I looted a bank; or money laundered bns in nation's wealth; or ordered a model-town-like killing spree; or revealed state secrets to India? I have done none of these but discovered I have committed a bigger crime: wanting to get married. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 9, 2018

2. The vicious, gutter media campaign led by NS & MSR mafia does not bother me as respect & humiliation come from Allah Almighty. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 9, 2018

3. However, my concern is for my children & the very conservative family of Bushra begum, all of whom have been subjected to this malicious campaign by NS & MSR. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 9, 2018

4. NS & MSR can rest assured that their vicious campaign has only strengthened my resolve to fight them all the way. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 9, 2018

पाकिस्‍तान के पूर्व कप्‍तान और राजनेता इमरान खान ने अपनी तीसरी शादी के खबरों का खंडन पहले ही कर चुके हैं लेकिन मंगलवार को उन्‍होंने एक के बाद एक छह ट्वीट करके नवाज शरीफ और वाहियात मीडिया कैम्पेन पर जमकर निशाना साधा है.इमरान खान ने ट्वीट में कहा है कि तीन दिन से हैरान हो रहा हूं, क्या मैंने कोई बैंक लूटा है. वतन के खज़ाने से अरबों की संपत्ति हड़प ली है या मॉडल-टाउन की तरह नरसंहार करवाया है या मुल्क के राज़ हिन्दुस्तान को बेच दिए हैं...? मैंने इनमें से कुछ भी नहीं किया है, लेकिन मैंने जान लिया है कि मैंने इससे भी बड़ा गुनाह किया है. मैंने चाहा कि मेरी शादी हो.उन्‍होंने कहा कि एनएस (पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री नवाज़ शरीफ) और एमएसआर (जियो TV के मालिक मीर शकील-उर-रहमान) माफिया द्वारा चलाए गए विद्वेषपूर्ण और वाहियात मीडिया कैम्पेन से मैं प्रभावित नहीं होता, क्योंकि सम्मान और अपमान सिर्फ सर्वशक्तिमान अल्लाह की ओर से आते हैं. बहरहाल, मेरी चिंता मेरे बच्चों और बुशरा बेगम के पुराने खयालात वाले परिवार को लेकर है, जिन्हें एनएस और एमएसआर द्वारा चलाए गए इस दुर्भावनापूर्ण कैम्पेन का निशाना बनाया गया.इमरान ने कहा कि एनएस और एमएसआर इस बात को लेकर आश्वस्त रहें कि उनके इस विद्वेषपूर्ण कैम्पेन ने उनके खिलाफ हमेशा लड़ते रहने के मेरे संकल्प को और मजबूती दी है. मैं शरीफ परिवार को 40 साल से जानता हूं, और उनकी घृणित निजी ज़िन्दगियों से भी पूरी तरह वाकिफ हूं, लेकिन मैं कभी इस स्तर तक नहीं गिरूंगा कि उनकी घृणित जानकारियां सबके सामने लाऊं.मैं अपने शुभचिंतकों और समर्थकों से सिर्फ इतना कहूंगा कि वे दुआ करें कि मुझे निजी खुशियां मिलें, जिनसे मैं कुछ सालों को छोड़कर हमेशा वंचित रहा हूं.