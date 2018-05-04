NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और पोर्न स्टार के बीच संबंधों में नया मोड़, प्रेसिडेंट ने खुद किया ये खुलासा

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने गुरुवार को स्वीकार किया कि उन्होंने अपने वकील माइकल कोहन को उन 130,000 डॉलर का भुगतान किया है.

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और पोर्न स्टार के बीच संबंधों में नया मोड़, प्रेसिडेंट ने खुद किया ये खुलासा
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने गुरुवार को स्वीकार किया कि उन्होंने अपने वकील माइकल कोहन को उन 130,000 डॉलर का भुगतान किया है, जो कोहन ने स्टॉर्मी डेनियल्स को मुंह बंद करने के लिए दिए थे. ट्रंप ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "वकील कोहन को भुगतान किया गया था. यह मूल रूप से दो पक्षों के बीच का कांट्रैक्ट था, जिसे नॉन डिस्क्लोजर एग्रीमेंट (एनडीए) कहा जाता है." ट्रंप ने कहा, "ये समझौते सेलेब्रिटीज और अमीर लोगों के बीच बहुत ही आम बात है."

अब पोर्न स्टार ने ट्रंप के वकील पर लगाया ये आरोप, अब किया कुछ ऐसा
 
ट्रंप ने सिलसिलेवार तीन ट्वीट कर यह बात रखी उन्होंने कहा कि यह राशि डेनियल्स द्वारा लगाए जा रहे झूठे आरोपों को बंद करने के लिए दी गई. स्टॉर्मी डेनियल्स का वास्तविक नाम स्टेफनी क्लिफोड है. ट्रंप का यह ट्वीट उनके पहले वाले उस रुख से बिल्कुल अलग है, जिसमें ट्रंप ने स्टॉर्मी डेनियल्स को किसी भी तरह के भुगतान से इनकार किया था.

तुम्हें देखकर मुझे बेटी की याद आती है - ट्रंप के साथ अफेयर को याद करते बोली स्टॉर्मी डेनियल्स

इस भुगतान से प्रचार वित्त कानूनों के संभावित उल्लंघन के संदर्भ में सवाल खड़े हो गए हैं. गौरतलब है कि नॉन डिसक्लोजर एग्रीमेंट के बावजूद स्टॉर्मी डेनियल्स ने कथिततौर पर ट्रंप के साथ अफेयर की बात सार्वजनिक की.


