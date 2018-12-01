NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
G20 शिखर सम्मेलन : पीएम मोदी ने ट्रंप, पुतिन और टेरेसा मे से की बातचीत

जी-20 शिखर सम्मेलन से हटकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और शिंजो आबे ने वैश्विक हित के मुद्दों पर चर्चा की

शिंजो आबे और डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के साथ पीएम मोदी ने जी-20 सम्मेलन से हटकर बातचीत की.

खास बातें

  1. मोदी ने लीडर्स लाउंज में रूस, इटली और ब्रिटेन के नेताओं से बात की
  2. पीएम मोदी ने चिली के राष्ट्रपति सेबस्टियन पिनेरा से भी मुलाकात की
  3. शी चिनफिंग, मोहम्मद बिन सलमान और एंतोनियो गुतारेस के साथ बैठकें
ब्यूनस आयर्स: पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने अर्जेंटीना के ब्यूनस आयर्स में जी-20 शिखर सम्मेलन (G20 Summit) के शुक्रवार को शुरू होने से पहले अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप, रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन और ब्रिटेन की प्रधानमंत्री टेरेसा मे से बातचीत की. मोदी, ट्रंप और जापान के प्रधानमंत्री शिंजो आबे के बीच शुक्रवार को पहली त्रिपक्षीय बैठक से पहले यह संक्षिप्त बातचीत हुई.    

विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार ने तस्वीर ट्वीट की जिसमें मोदी, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप से हाथ मिलाते हुए और बात करते हुए देखे गए. प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने पुतिन से भी बातचीत की.
 
रवीश कुमार ने पुतिन, इटली के प्रधानमंत्री ग्यूसेप कोंते और ब्रिटिश प्रधानमंत्री के साथ मोदी की बातचीत का जिक्र करते हुए कहा, ‘‘लीडर्स लाउंज में रूस, इटली और ब्रिटेन के नेताओं से बात हुई.'' मोदी ने चिली के राष्ट्रपति सेबस्टियन पिनेरा से भी मुलाकात की और उनके साथ कारोबार, ऊर्जा, कृषि और स्वास्थ्य जैसे परस्पर हित के कई क्षेत्रों में सहयोग बढ़ाने के तरीकों पर चर्चा की.
 
बाद में, मोदी ने अन्य वैश्विक नेताओं के साथ ‘जी20 अर्जेंटीना परिवार' तस्वीर खिंचवाई. इससे पहले, मोदी ने  चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी चिनफिंग, सऊदी अरब के वली अहद मोहम्मद बिन सलमान और संयुक्त राष्ट्र के महासचिव एंतोनियो गुतारेस से अलग-अलग द्विपक्षीय बैठकें कीं.
 
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और जापानी प्रधानमंत्री शिंजो आबे ने वैश्विक और बहुपक्षीय हितों के बड़े मुद्दों पर चर्चा करने के लिए अपनी पहली त्रिपक्षीय बैठक को लेकर जी 20 शिखर सम्मेलन से इतर शुक्रवार को मुलाकात की. रणनीतिक महत्व के हिंद - प्रशांत क्षेत्र में चीन के अपनी शक्ति प्रदर्शित करने के मद्देनजर यह बैठक काफी मायने रखती है.
  मोदी ने साझा मूल्यों पर साथ मिलकर काम जारी रखने पर जोर देते हुए कहा , ‘‘जेएआई (जापान, अमेरिका, भारत) की बैठक लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों के प्रति समर्पित है...‘जेएआई' का अर्थ जीत शब्द से है.'' प्रधानमंत्री ने यह भी कहा कि यह बैठक तीन राष्ट्रों की दूरदृष्टि का समन्वय है. जापानी प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि वह प्रथम ‘‘जेएआई त्रिपक्षीय '' में भाग लेकर खुश हैं.

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने बैठक में भारत के आर्थिक विकास की सराहना की. तीनों नेताओं ने संपर्क, सतत विकास, आतंकवाद निरोध और समुद्री एवं साइबर सुरक्षा जैसे वैश्विक एवं बहुपक्षीय हितों के सभी बड़े मुद्दों पर तीनों देशों के बीच सहयोग के महत्व पर जोर दिया. उन्होंने हिंद - प्रशांत क्षेत्र में अंतरराष्ट्रीय कानून एवं सभी मतभेदों के शांतिपूर्ण हल पर आधारित मुक्त, खुला, समग्र और नियम आधारित व्यवस्था की ओर आगे बढ़ने पर अपने विचार साझा किए. मोदी, ट्रंप और आबे बहुपक्षीय सम्मेलनों में त्रिपक्षीय प्रारूप में बैठक करने के महत्व पर भी सहमत हुए.
(इनपुट भाषा से)


PM Narendra Modi

