G20 शिखर सम्मेलन : पीएम मोदी ने ट्रंप, पुतिन और टेरेसा मे से की बातचीत

Catching up with other #G20 leaders from Russia, Italy and UK at the Leaders' Lounge. pic.twitter.com/YkqDbwVfmL— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 30, 2018
A peek inside the Leaders' Lounge.— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 30, 2018
PM @narendramodi interacting with other #G20 leaders from the United States, the Netherlands, Mexico and Turkey. pic.twitter.com/ddZz22PGNH
Towards a Fair and Sustainable Future
PM @narendramodi joins the world leaders for #G20Argentina Family Photo. In next three sessions, leaders will deliberate on issues related to technological transformation, social changes & collective action needed to face new challenges pic.twitter.com/lblsfGRq06 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 30, 2018
मोदी ने साझा मूल्यों पर साथ मिलकर काम जारी रखने पर जोर देते हुए कहा , ‘‘जेएआई (जापान, अमेरिका, भारत) की बैठक लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों के प्रति समर्पित है...‘जेएआई' का अर्थ जीत शब्द से है.'' प्रधानमंत्री ने यह भी कहा कि यह बैठक तीन राष्ट्रों की दूरदृष्टि का समन्वय है. जापानी प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि वह प्रथम ‘‘जेएआई त्रिपक्षीय '' में भाग लेकर खुश हैं.
Coming together of strategic partnersटिप्पणियांThe first-ever trilateral Summit 'JAI' between the leaders of Japan @AbeShinzo, America @realDonaldTrump & India @narendramodi concluded a while ago in Buenos Aires. Leaders exchanged views on Indo Pacific, maritime and connectivity issues. pic.twitter.com/I8YOSnChev — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 30, 2018
