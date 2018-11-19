NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
होम | दुनिया से |

ट्रंप ने कहा - पाकिस्‍तान ने खरबों डॉलर की सहायता ली पर मदद नहीं की, इमरान खान ने दिया जवाब

इमरान खान ने कहा कि पाकिस्‍तान की निंदा के खिलाफ ट्रंप के सामने रिकॉर्ड रखे जाने चाहिए. इमरान खान ने इसको लेकर लगातार तीन ट्वीट किए.

नई दिल्‍ली/इस्‍लामाबाद:

पाकिस्‍तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)

नई दिल्‍ली/इस्‍लामाबाद: अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने पाकिस्तान को करोड़ों डॉलर की सैन्य सहायता रोके जाने के अपने प्रशासन के फैसले का बचाव करते हुए कहा कि पाकिस्तान अमेरिका के लिए कोई काम नहीं करता. अब इसका जवाब पाकिस्‍तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान ने दिया है. इमरान खान ने कहा कि पाकिस्‍तान की निंदा के खिलाफ ट्रंप के सामने रिकॉर्ड रखे जाने चाहिए. इमरान खान ने इसको लेकर लगातार तीन ट्वीट किए.

उन्‍होंने कहा कि 9/11 के हमले में कोई भी पाकिस्‍तानी शामिल नहीं था लेकिन पाकिस्‍तान ने अमेरिका के आतंक के खिलाफ लड़ाई में शामिल होने का फैसला किया. इस लड़ाई में 75000 से ज्‍यादा पाकिस्‍तानियों ने जान गंवाई और हमारे देश की अर्थव्‍यवस्‍था को 123 खरब डॉलर का नुकसान उठाना पड़ा. और अमेरिकी सहायता कितनी थी, मात्र 20 खरब डॉलर.
 
हमारे कबाइली इलको बर्बाद हो गए और लाखों लोग बेघर हो गए. लड़ाई ने आम पाकिस्‍तानियों की जिंदगी को बुरी तरह प्रभावित किया. फिर भी पाकिस्‍तान अपने जमीनी और हवाई मार्ग उपलब्‍ध कराता रहा है. क्‍या ट्रंप अपने किसी ऐसे सहयोगी का नाम बता सकते हैं जिसने ऐसी कुर्बानियां दी हों?
 
अपनी असफलताओं के लिए पाकिस्‍तान को बली का बकरा बनाने की बजाय अमेरिका को गंभीर मूल्‍यांकन करना चाहिए कि नाटो के 1,40,000 और 2,50,000 अफगान सौनिकों तथा 1 ट्रिलियन डॉलर अफगान युद्ध पर खर्च करने के बावजूद आज तालिबान पहले से ज्‍यादा मजबूत क्‍यों है.
 

पाकिस्‍तान अमेरिका के लिए कुछ नहीं करता
अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति डोनाल्‍ड ट्रंप ने रविवार को कहा था कि पाकिस्‍तान अमेरिका के लिए कुछ नहीं करता. ट्रंप द्वारा ने पाकिस्तान को करोड़ों डॉलर की सैन्य सहायता रोके जाने के अपने प्रशासन के फैसले का बचाव करते हुए रविवार को कहा कि पाकिस्तान अमेरिका के लिए कोई काम नहीं करता और वहां की सरकार ने अलकायदा सरगना ओसामा बिन लादेन को छिपने में मदद की थी. ट्रंप ने फॉक्स न्यूज को एक साक्षात्कार में लादेन और पाकिस्तान के एबटाबाद में उसके पूर्व ठिकाने का जिक्र करते हुए कहा, ‘‘जरा सोचिए...आप जानते हैं कि पाकिस्तान में रहना, पाकिस्तान में अच्छे से रहना.. मुझे लगता है कि उन्होंने इसे अच्छा भवन समझा होगा.'' उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘लेकिन पाकिस्तान में सैन्य अकादमी के ठीक बगल में रहना.. पाकिस्तान में हर कोई जानता था कि वह वहां पर है और हम पाकिस्तान को एक वर्ष में 1.3 अरब डॉलर दे रहे थे.... लादेन पाकिस्तान में रह रहा था, हम पाकिस्तान का समर्थन कर रहे थे. हम उन्हें एक वर्ष में 1.3 अरब डॉलर दे रहे थे... जो हम उन्हें अब नहीं दे रहे हैं. मैंने इसे समाप्त कर दिया क्योंकि वे हमारे लिए कुछ नहीं करते.''

VIDEO: पाकिस्तान के पीएम इमरान खान की एनडीटीवी से खास बातचीत (2012 में प्रसारित)


