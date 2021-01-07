US Capiol Violence Live Updates: डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के समर्थक घुसे US कैपिटॉल में, दुनियाभर के नेताओं ने दी ऐसी प्रतिक्रिया

अमेरिकी कैपिटॉल में हो रही झड़पों को लेकर दुनियाभर के नेताओं ने प्रतिक्रियाएं दी हैं.

संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका की राजधानी वाशिंगटन में US कैपिटॉल परिसर के बाहर निवर्तमान राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के समर्थकों और पुलिस के बीच हिंसक झड़प हुई है, जिसके बाद परिसर को 'लॉकडाउन' कर दिया गया है. अब 'बाहरी सुरक्षा खतरे' के चलते किसी भी शख्स को कैपिटॉल परिसर से बाहर आने या उसके भीतर जाने की अनुमति नहीं है. जिस वक्त संसद के भीतर दोनों सदनों के सांसद नवनिर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन की जीत को प्रमाणित करने के लिए सत्र में बैठे थे, उसी वक्त कैपिटॉल पुलिस ने सुरक्षा उल्लंघन की घोषणा की. इस घटना के बाद दुनियाभर के नेताओं ने इस घटना पर प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त की है.

Jan 07, 2021 10:56 (IST)
अमेरिकी संसद के दृश्य विचलित करने वाले हैं : प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा
Jan 07, 2021 10:50 (IST)
अमेरिकी संसद में जो हुआ, निराशाजनक है : ऑस्ट्रेलियाई PM
Jan 07, 2021 10:34 (IST)
बराक ओबामा ने ट्रंप को ठहराया ज़िम्मेदार, कहा - शर्मिंदगी का पल

अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा ने अमेरिकी कांग्रेस पर हुए हमले के लिए मौजूदा अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और रिपब्लिकन सांसदों को उत्तरदायी ठहराया है. उन्होंने इस घटना को 'देश के लिए अपमान और शर्मिंदगी का क्षण' बताया.
Jan 07, 2021 10:32 (IST)
ट्विटर, फेसबुक, इंस्टाग्राम ने भी ट्रंप का एकाउंट किया ब्लॉक

माइक्रो-ब्लॉगिंग वेबसाइट ट्विटर (Twitter) ने डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के कुछ ट्वीट्स को हटाने के साथ ही 12 घंटे के लिए उनका हैंडल सस्पेंड कर दिया. ट्विटर के इस एक्शन के बाद फेसबुक और इंस्टाग्राम ने भी उन पर 24 घंटे का बैन लगा दिया.
Jan 07, 2021 09:29 (IST)
वाशिंगटन में हिंसा को देख व्यथित हूं : PM नरेंद्र मोदी
Jan 07, 2021 09:28 (IST)
यह देश के इतिहास का दुःखद और शर्मनाक अध्याय है : टिम कुक
Jan 07, 2021 09:27 (IST)
जो हो रहा है, गलत है : जैसिंडा आर्डर्न
