US Capiol Violence Live Updates: डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के समर्थक घुसे US कैपिटॉल में, दुनियाभर के नेताओं ने दी ऐसी प्रतिक्रिया

संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका की राजधानी वाशिंगटन में US कैपिटॉल परिसर के बाहर निवर्तमान राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के समर्थकों और पुलिस के बीच हिंसक झड़प हुई है, जिसके बाद परिसर को 'लॉकडाउन' कर दिया गया है. अब 'बाहरी सुरक्षा खतरे' के चलते किसी भी शख्स को कैपिटॉल परिसर से बाहर आने या उसके भीतर जाने की अनुमति नहीं है. जिस वक्त संसद के भीतर दोनों सदनों के सांसद नवनिर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन की जीत को प्रमाणित करने के लिए सत्र में बैठे थे, उसी वक्त कैपिटॉल पुलिस ने सुरक्षा उल्लंघन की घोषणा की. इस घटना के बाद दुनियाभर के नेताओं ने इस घटना पर प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त की है.
Scenes from the United States of America are deeply disturbing. Democracy and freedom are the essence of America's greatness. The entire world is watching. May the people of America preserve the dignity of their nation and let the democratic process prevail peacefully. #USCapitolpic.twitter.com/wurHmkbTgd- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 7, 2021
Very distressing scenes at the US Congress. We condemn these acts of violence and look forward to a peaceful transfer of Government to the newly elected administration in the great American democratic tradition.- Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 6, 2021
Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2021
Today marks a sad and shameful chapter in our nation's history. Those responsible for this insurrection should be held to account, and we must complete the transition to President-elect Biden's administration. It's especially when they are challenged that our ideals matter most.- Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 7, 2021
Like so many others, I've been watching what's happening in the United States. I share the sentiment of friends in the US - what is happening is wrong.- Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) January 7, 2021