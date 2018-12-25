मिशेल ओबामा ने पहनी ऐसी चीज़, Twitter पर यूं छिड़ गई बहस

अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा (Barack Obama) की वाइफ मिशेल ओबामा (Michelle Obama) का जादू अभी भी लोगों के बीच कायम है. जिस तरह फर्स्ट लेडी (First Lady) के दौरान मिशेल के फैन्स उनकी तारिख करते थकते नहीं थे, वो ही नज़ारा आज भी ठीक वैसा ही है. मिशेल ओबामा लोगों से खुद मिलने जाएं या फिर सोशल मीडिया के जरिए उनसे रूबरू हों, उनकी फैन फॉलोइंग का कोई जवाब नहीं.

हाल ही में मिशेल ओबामा अपने बुक टूर के दौरान ब्रुकलिन सेंटर (Brooklyn Center) पहुंची. इस दौरान वो बेहद ही स्टाइलिश लेमन येल्लो रैप ड्रेस और थाई-हाई ग्लिटरी बूट्स (Thigh High Glitter Boots) में नज़र आईं. इन बूट्स को देख मिशेल ओबामा के फैन्स खुद को रोक नहीं पाए और ट्वीट्स के जरिए उनकी इस चॉइस की जमकर तारिफ की.

बता दें, मिशेल ओबामा के ये बूट्स Balenciaga लेबल के थे, जिनकी कीमत 3,900 यूएस डॉलर (2,73,994 रुपए) है.

इस टूर पर वो सेक्स एंड द सिटी (Sex and the City) स्टार Sarah Jessica Parker यानी Carrie Bradshaw के साथ नज़र आईं.

Michelle Obama walking on stage in metallic glittery thigh high boots is the energy I want to have going into 2019 pic.twitter.com/H8XuJAcbn2 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) December 20, 2018

First of all, Michelle Obama is 54, a graduate of Princeton University & Harvard Law School, an attorney, an author on the NYT best seller list, was a Vice President for the University of Chicago Medical Center, AND a former First Lady.



If she wants to wear $4k boots, SHE CAN! — Lula Dualeh (@iRunWithLula) December 20, 2018

Badass boots !!! — Anthony L.White (@shiraz53) December 20, 2018

Not my dreams.....when have the Obamas made enough money? — Dead Zed (@pulgalization) December 20, 2018

$4k boots while people are homeless over Xmas is not a thing to celebrate, and I like her!@MichelleObama — Alec the Cantankerous (@Diamonddog59) December 20, 2018

बता दें, बराक ओबामा (Barack Obama) कुछ दिन पहले ही वॉशिंगटन के अस्पताल में अचानक पहुंचे. यहां वो क्रिसमस (Christmas) के सैंटा क्लॉज़ की तरह सिर पर लाल टोपी और कंधे पर झोला लेकर बच्चों से मिलने पहुंचे. उनके झोले में बच्चों के लिए बहुत सारे गिफ्ट्स थे, जिसे उन्होंने चिल्ड्रन नेशनल हॉस्पिटल में मौजूद बीमार बच्चों को दिए. यहां देखिए वीडियो...