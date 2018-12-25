NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | दुनिया से |

मिशेल ओबामा ने पहनी ऐसी चीज़, Twitter पर यूं छिड़ गई बहस

मिशेल ओबामा अपने बुक टूर के दौरान ब्रुकलिन सेंटर (Brooklyn Center) पहुंची. इस दौरान वो बेहद ही स्टाइलिश लेमन येल्लो रैप ड्रेस और थाई-हाई ग्लिटरी बूट्स (Thigh High Glitter Boots) में नज़र आईं.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
मिशेल ओबामा ने पहनी ऐसी चीज़, Twitter पर यूं छिड़ गई बहस

मिशेल ओबामा ने पहनी ऐसी चीज़, Twitter पर छिड़ गई बहस

नई दिल्ली:

अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा (Barack Obama) की वाइफ मिशेल ओबामा (Michelle Obama) का जादू अभी भी लोगों के बीच कायम है. जिस तरह फर्स्ट लेडी (First Lady) के दौरान मिशेल के फैन्स उनकी तारिख करते थकते नहीं थे, वो ही नज़ारा आज भी ठीक वैसा ही है. मिशेल ओबामा लोगों से खुद मिलने जाएं या फिर सोशल मीडिया के जरिए उनसे रूबरू हों, उनकी फैन फॉलोइंग का कोई जवाब नहीं. 

Google ने Doodle बनाकर Merry Christmas नहीं, Happy Holidays लिखकर दी बधाई, जानिए वजह

हाल ही में मिशेल ओबामा अपने बुक टूर के दौरान ब्रुकलिन सेंटर (Brooklyn Center) पहुंची. इस दौरान वो बेहद ही स्टाइलिश लेमन येल्लो रैप ड्रेस और थाई-हाई ग्लिटरी बूट्स (Thigh High Glitter Boots) में नज़र आईं. इन बूट्स को देख मिशेल ओबामा के फैन्स खुद को रोक नहीं पाए और ट्वीट्स के जरिए उनकी इस चॉइस की जमकर तारिफ की. 

सिर पर लाल टोपी और झोला लेकर अस्पताल पहुंचे बराक ओबामा, बच्चों ने कुछ यूं दिए रिएक्शन, देखें VIDEO


बता दें, मिशेल ओबामा के ये बूट्स Balenciaga लेबल के थे, जिनकी कीमत 3,900 यूएस डॉलर (2,73,994 रुपए) है. 

इस टूर पर वो सेक्स एंड द सिटी (Sex and the City) स्टार Sarah Jessica Parker यानी Carrie Bradshaw के साथ नज़र आईं. 

 

 

 

 

 

टिप्पणियां

बता दें, बराक ओबामा (Barack Obama) कुछ दिन पहले ही वॉशिंगटन के अस्पताल में अचानक पहुंचे. यहां वो क्रिसमस (Christmas) के सैंटा क्लॉज़ की तरह सिर पर लाल टोपी और कंधे पर झोला लेकर बच्चों से मिलने पहुंचे. उनके झोले में बच्चों के लिए बहुत सारे गिफ्ट्स थे, जिसे उन्होंने चिल्ड्रन नेशनल हॉस्पिटल में मौजूद बीमार बच्चों को दिए. यहां देखिए वीडियो...

 


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... सारा अली खान ने बेसुरी आवाज में गाया रोमांटिक सॉन्ग, जोर-जोर से रोने लगा बच्चा... देखें Video
Michelle ObamaBalenciagaBalenciaga BootsSex and the City

Advertisement

 
 
 