होम | दुनिया से |

Pakistan election 2018: कश्मीर से लेकर भारतीय मीडिया तक, इमरान खान ने बोली ये 5 बड़ी बातें

पाकिस्तान चुनाव में इमरान खान की तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ (पीटीआई) पार्टी ने सबसे ज्यादा सीटों पर जीत हासिल करके बड़ी पार्टी बनकर उभरी है.

तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ (पीटीआई) पार्टी प्रमुख इमरान खान

नई दिल्ली: पाकिस्तान चुनाव में इमरान खान की तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ (पीटीआई) पार्टी ने सबसे ज्यादा सीटों पर जीत हासिल करके बड़ी पार्टी बनकर उभरी है. पाकिस्तान की सत्ता संभालने जा रहे इमरान खान ने भारत के साथ अच्छे रिश्ते की वक़ालत की है. जीत के बाद अपने पहले बयान में जहां उन्होंने भारत के मीडिया से नाराज़गी जतायी वहीं कश्मीर समस्या के शांतिपूर्व समाधान की ज़रूरत पर ज़ोर दिया. जीत के बाद इमरान खान ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस करके भारत के साथ अच्छे संबंधों से जुड़ी बातों पर अपनी राय दी. इमरान खान ने भारत के साथ रिश्तों पर कहा, 'हम हमारे संबंधों को बेहतर बनाना चाहते हैं और दोनों देशों के बीच तमाम समस्याओं को सुलझाने के लिए बातचीत से हल निकालेंगे. आप एक कदम बढ़ाएंगे तो हम दो कदम बढ़ाने को तैयार हैं.' इमरान खान ने बुधवार को हुए चुनाव का नतीजा आने के बाद पाकिस्तान की जनता के संबोधन में भारत समेत कई मुद्दों पर बात की.

पाकिस्तान को संबोधित करते हुए इमरान खान ने ये 5 बड़ी बातें कही

- अगर वे हमारी तरफ एक कदम बढ़ाते हैं तो हम दो कदम बढ़ाएंगे लेकिन कम से कम शुरुआत होने की जरूरत है. दोनों देशों के बीच कश्मीर मुख्य मुद्दा है और वार्ता के माध्यम से इसका समाधान होना चाहिए.
- हिन्दुस्तान की मीडिया से मुझे निराशा हाथ लगी, मुझे बॉलीवुड के विलेन की तरह बना दिया. 
 
- मैं ऐसा व्यक्ति हूं जो क्रिकेट के कारण भारत के बहुत से लोगों को यकीनन जानता हूं. हम दक्षिण पूर्व एशिया में गरीबी संकट का समाधान कर सकते हैं.
- उन्होंने कहा कि दोनों पक्षों को इसका समाधान करने के लिए वार्ता की मेज पर आना चाहिए. हम भारत के साथ अपने संबंधों को सुधारना चाहते हैं अगर उनका नेतृत्व भी चाहता हो. 
 
- ऐसा आरोप-प्रत्यारोप कि पाकिस्तान के बलूचिस्तान प्रांत में कुछ भी भारत के कारण गलत हो रहा है और ऐसा ही आरोप वहां भारत में पाकिस्तान पर लगाया जाना हमें उसी चौराहे पर ला खड़ा करता है. हम इस तरह आगे नहीं बढ़ेंगे और यह उपमहाद्वीप के लिए नुकसानदायक है.

(इनपुट भाषा से भी)


