Pakistan election 2018: कश्मीर से लेकर भारतीय मीडिया तक, इमरान खान ने बोली ये 5 बड़ी बातें

I was saddened by the way Indian media recently projected me. I am one of those Pakistanis that wants good relations with India, if we want to have a poverty free subcontinent then we must have good relations and trade ties: Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/zDNsoPucR4

Kashmiris are suffering for long. We have to solve Kashmir issue by sitting across the table, If India's leadership is willing then the both of us can solve this issue through dialogue. It will be good for the subcontinent also: Imran Khan,PTI Chief pic.twitter.com/JvYHVNYmA3