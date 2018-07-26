NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | दुनिया से |

पाकिस्‍तान चुनाव नतीजे LIVE UPDATES: इमरान की पार्टी को बढ़त, शरीफ सरकार के कई मंत्री चुनाव हारे

पाकिस्‍तान चुनाव रिजल्‍ट (Pakistan Election Results): पाकिस्तान के जन्म के समय से अब तक देश पर ज़्यादातर वक्त सेना का शासन रहा है. ये पहली बार है कि लगातार तीसरी बार है जब पाकिस्तान में लोकतांत्रिक तरीके से चुनाव हुए.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
पाकिस्‍तान चुनाव नतीजे LIVE UPDATES: इमरान की पार्टी को बढ़त, शरीफ सरकार के कई मंत्री चुनाव हारे

Pakistan Election Results: इमरान खान पार्टी की बढ़त बरकरार

खास बातें

  1. पाक में अब तक ज़्यादातर वक्त सेना का शासन रहा है
  2. लगातार तीसरी बार है जब पाकिस्तान में लोकतांत्रिक तरीके से चुनाव हुए
  3. क्रिकेटर से नेता बने इमरान की पार्टी पाकिस्तान तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ आगे
नई दिल्ली: पाकिस्तान में बुधवार को हुए आम चुनावों के बाद हो रही वोटों की गिनती जारी है और क्रिकेटर से नेता बने इमरान खान की पार्टी पाकिस्तान तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ (पीटीआई) 114 संसदीय सीटों पर आगे चल रही है. जबकि पीटीआई की मुख्य प्रतिद्वंद्वी पाकिस्तान मुस्लिम लीग- नवाज (पीएमएल - एन) 64 सीटों पर आगे है. एक फिदाइन हमले और ताकतवर सेना की ओर से चुनाव प्रक्रिया में दखलंदाजी के आरोपों के बीच बुधवार को मतदान संपन्न हुआ. मीडिया रिपोर्टों के मुताबिक , पूर्व राष्ट्रपति आसिफ अली जरदारी की पाकिस्तान पीपुल्स पार्टी (पीपीपी) 42 सीटों पर आगे चल रही है. पाकिस्‍तान चुनाव रिजल्‍ट (Pakistan Election Results) को देखें तो संसदीय चुनाव में किसी पार्टी को स्पष्ट बहुमत नहीं मिला तो पीपीपी ‘किंगमेकर’ की भूमिका निभा सकती है. निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार 50 सीटों पर आगे चल रहे हैं. पाकिस्तान के जन्म के समय से अब तक देश पर ज़्यादातर वक्त सेना का शासन रहा है. ये पहली बार है कि लगातार तीसरी बार है जब पाकिस्तान में लोकतांत्रिक तरीके से चुनाव हुए.

पाकिस्‍तान में अबकी बार इमरान सरकार? हाफिज सईद को करारा झटका, 10 बातें
 

Pakistan Election Results  2018 LIVE UPDATES:


-  सुबह आठ बजे तक पीटीआई 114, पीएमएल (एन) 64 पर, पीपीपी 42 और अन्‍य 50 सीटों पर आगे

- इमरान खान की पार्टी की बढ़त बरकरार, नवाज शरीफ सरकार के कई मंत्री चुनाव हारे. प्रांतीय असेंबली में पीटीआई  और पीएमएल (एन) के बीच कांटे की टक्‍कर

-  नवाज शरीफ के भाई शहबाज शरीफ ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान मुस्लिम लीग (नवाज) धांधली की वजह से 2018 के चुनाव नतीजों के खारिज करता है. हमारे एजेंट को फॉर्म 45 नहीं दिया जा रहा है. नतीजों को रोक दिया गया है. हमारे पोलिंग एजेंट के गैर हाजरी में वोटों की गिनती की जा रही है...इसे किसी भी हालत में स्वीकार नहीं किया जा सकता.
 

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) wholly rejects the results of General Elections 2018 due to manifest & massive irregularities. Form 45 was not given to our agents, results were stopped & votes were counted in the absence of our poll agents. This is both unbearable & unacceptable!

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 25, 2018


- बिलावल भुट्टो ने ट्वीट करके कहा कि आधी रात बीत चुकी है और अब तक मुझे किसी भी सीट का आधिकारिक नतीजा नहीं मिला है. मैं खुद चुनाव लड़ रहा हूं. मेरे उम्मीदवार शिकायत कर रहे हैं कि उनके पोलिंग एजेंट को बाहर निकाल दिया जा रहा है.
 

It’s now past midnight & I haven’t received official results from any constituency I am contesting my myself. My candidates complaining polling agents have been thrown out of polling stations across the country. Inexcusable & outrageous.

— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) July 25, 2018

- इमरान खान की पार्टी पीटीआई 114 सीटों पर आगे चल रही है. वहीं नवाज शरीफ की पार्टी पीएमएलएन 63 सीटों पर आगे चल रही है.
 

#PakistanGeneralElections: As per the latest unofficial trends on ARY news, PTI is leading on 114 seats and PMLN on 63 seats pic.twitter.com/KClIXUqrrq

— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2018

- पाकिस्तान में हुए आम चुनावों के बाद हो रही वोटों की गिनती के शुरुआती चरण में क्रिकेटर से नेता बने इमरान खान की पार्टी पाकिस्तान तहरीक - ए - इंसाफ (पीटीआई) 94 संसदीय सीटों पर आगे चल रही है. जबकि पीटीआई की मुख्य प्रतिद्वंद्वी पाकिस्तान मुस्लिम लीग - नवाज (पीएमएल - एन) 53 सीटों पर आगे है.

- #PakistanGeneralElections: ARY के अनुसार इमरान खान की पार्टी पीटीआई रुझानों में आगे चल रही है.

fk8685io
 

#PakistanGeneralElections: According to ARY news, Imran Khan’s PTI is leading in trends pic.twitter.com/EB3z3jbgmU

— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018


- पीपीपी के उपाध्‍यक्ष आसिफ अली जरदारी NA-213 नवाबशाह से 3461 वोटों से आगे.
 

#PakistanElections2018: PTI chief Imran Khan leading with 762 votes with 182 votes for PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in NA-53 Islamabad-II, Samaa TV according to unofficial results

— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018


- गैरआधिकारिक सूत्रों के अनुसार 33 में से 12 सीटों पर पीटीआई और 5 सीटों पर पीएमएल-एन आगे चल रही है : समा टीवी

- बिलावल भुट्टो 1754 वोटों से आगे चल रहे हैं, समा टीवी ने आधिकारिक सूत्रों के हवाले से बताया

#PakistanElection2018: Bilawal Bhutto is leading with 1,754 votes in NA-246 Lyari, Samaa TV citing unofficial results

— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018

 

#PakistanElection2018: PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar leads in NA-59 Rawalpindi, PTI’s Muhammad Shafiq leads in NA-161 Lodhran-2, PML-N’s Amir Muqam leads in NA-29; reports Geo news citing unofficial results from 0.33% polling stations.

— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018

 

#UPDATE: PTI' chairman Imran Khan leading in NA-95 Mianwali, reports Geo News citing unofficial results from 3.78% polling stations

— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018


- पाकिस्‍तान में वोटों की गिनती जारी, इमरान खान की पाकिस्‍तान तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ पार्टी को बढ़त.

- पाकिस्तानी न्यूज पेपर डॉन के मुताबिक, वोटिंग में घपलेबाजी को लेकर एक महिला समेत करांची में अलग-अलग बूथों से सात लोगों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है. 

- ISIS ने क्वेटा हमले की जिम्मेवारी ली. 

- केंद्रीय मंत्री हंसराज अहिर ने हाफिज सईद के वोट डालने के मुद्दे पर कहा कि हाफिज सईद आतंकवादी है. इन लोगों की वजह से पाकिस्तान का लोकतंत्र खतरे में है. 

Hafiz Saeed is a terrorist. Pakistan's democracy is in danger because of these kind of people: Union Minister Hansraj Ahir on Hafiz Saeed seen casting vote in #PakistanElections2018pic.twitter.com/bFKh68ra6Q

— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018
- लश्कर-ए-तैयब्बा के सरगना और मुंबई 26/11 हमले का मास्टरमाइंड आतंकी हाफीज सईद ने भी वोट डाला है. यह तस्वीर वोट डालने के बाद की है, जहां वह लाहौर में बूथ पर से निकल रहा है.

#WATCH Lashkar-e-Taiba chief and Mumbai 26/11 attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed after casting his vote at a polling booth in Lahore. #PakistanElections2018pic.twitter.com/uPYLIyHYsq

— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018
- पाकिस्तान तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ पार्टी के मुखिया और पूर्व क्रिकेटर इमरान खान ने मीडिया के सामने वोट डाला. बता दें कि मीडिया के सामने वोट कास्ट करना पाकिस्तान में आचार संहिता का उल्लंधन माना जाता है.

- पाकिस्तानी वेबसाइट द डॉन की खबर के मुताबिक, पाकिस्तान में चल रहे आम चुनाव के बीच क्वेटा शहर में एक मतदान केंद्र के बाहर आत्मघाती विस्फोट में कम से कम 31 लोग मारे गए और 36 अन्य घायल हो गए.

- समाचार एजेंसी एएफपी के मुताबिक, क्वेटा धमाके में 28 लोगों की मौत हो गई है और 35 घायल बताए जा रहे हैं.

- पाकिस्तान के खैबर पख्तूनख्वा प्रांत में एक मतदान केंद्र के बाहर दो प्रतिद्वंद्वी दलों के समर्थकों के बीच गोलियां चली, जिसमें पूर्व क्रिकेटर इमरान खान की पार्टी पाकिस्तान तहरीक- ए- इंसाफ का एक कार्यकर्ता मारा गया और दो अन्य घायल हो गए.

- पाकिस्तान में हो रही वोटिंग के बीच बलूचिस्तान प्रांत के क्वेटा में पुलिस पार्टी पर आत्मघाती हमला हुआ है. इस हमले में 25 की मौत हो गई है और 30 अभी तक घायल बताए जा रहे हैं.

- पाक मीडिया के मुताबिक पाकिस्तान में बलूचिस्तान के क्वेटा में ईस्टर्न बाईपास के निकट हुए विस्फोट में कई लोग घायल हुए हैं.

- पाकिस्तान मुस्लिम लीग-नवाज (PML-N) के अध्यक्ष शाहबाज ने पाकिस्तान के वोटरों से अपील की कि पाकिस्तान के भविष्य के लिए वे वोट करें और अपना समय बर्बाद न करें. 

- सिंध के नवाबशाह में वोट देने के बाद बेनजीर भुट्टो की बेटी बख्तावर और आसीफा...

Daughters of Benazir Bhutto- Bakhtawar and Aseefa after casting their vote in Sindh's Nawabshah. #PakistanElections2018pic.twitter.com/6iZTPSozGb

— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018
- लाहौर में बूथ के बाहर वोट देने के लिए लाइनों में खड़ी महिलाएं...

#PakistanElections2018: Women queue up outside a polling booth in Lahore to cast their votes. pic.twitter.com/ebDUU2nfst

— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018
- लाहौर: पाकिस्तान के PML-N प्रमुख शहबाज शरीफ मोडल टाउन में पोलिंग स्टेशन के बाहर वोट देने के लिए खड़े हैं. 

Lahore: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif stand in a queue outside a polling station in Model Town to cast his vote for #PakistanElections2018pic.twitter.com/d6AErF3LSv

— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018
- पाकिस्तान आम चुनाव के लिए वोटिंग शुरू हो गई है. 
 

Voting begins for Pakistan general elections 2018. #PakistanElections2018pic.twitter.com/2UhFaFpio1

— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018
पाकिस्तान मुस्लिम लीग-नवाज (पीएमएल-एन) के अध्यक्ष शाहबाज शरीफ लाहौर में सबसे पहले मतदान करने वालों में शामिल थे. वह अगला प्रधानमंत्री बनने की उम्मीद कर रहे हैं. उन्होंने अपने ट्वीट में कहा, ‘‘अभी-अभी मतदान किया. यही सही समय है जब पाकिस्तान की प्रगति और खुशहाली के लिये मतदान करने की खातिर आप सब बाहर आएं. यह चुनाव देश के लिये शांति और स्थिरता का स्रोत बने.’’ पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री शाहिद खाकान अब्बासी, सिंध प्रांत के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मुराद अली शाह, एमक्यूएम-पी के फारूक सत्तार, पाक सरजमीन पार्टी (पीएसपी) अध्यक्ष मुस्तफा कमाल, पाकिस्तान तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ (पीटीआई) पार्टी के प्रमुख इमरान खान, पाकिस्तान पीपुल्स पार्टी (पीपीपी) के सह-अध्यक्ष बिलावल भुट्टो और जेयूआई-एफ प्रमुख मौलाना फजलुर रहमान ने भी अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में अपने मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल किया. भुट्टो बहनों--आसिफा भुट्टो जरदारी और बख्तावर भुट्टो जरदारी ने भी मतदान किया. बख्तावर ने मतदान करने के बाद अपनी बहन के साथ तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट की है.

Pakistan Election 2018: पाकिस्तान में चुनाव आज, शाहरुख खान की चचेरी बहन भी हैं मैदान में

पीएमएल (एन) और पीटीआई के बीच मुख्य लड़ाई : 
इस बार पाकिस्तान के चुनाव में मुख्य लड़ाई नवाज शरीफ की अगुवाई वाली पाकिस्तान मुस्लिम लीग-नवाज (PML-N) और क्रिकेटर से नेता बने इमरान खान की पार्टी पाकिस्तान तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ (PTI) के बीच है. वहीं, बिलावल भुट्टो जरदारी की अगुवाई वाली द पाकिस्तान पिपुल्स पार्टी (PPP) भी रेस में है. आपको बता दें कि पाकिस्तान में कुल 110 राजनीतिक पार्टियां हैं. जिसमें से 30 सक्रिय हैं और अधिकतर चुनाव में अपना भाग्य आजमा रही हैं.

साढ़े 10 करोड़ से ज्यादा मतदाता लेंगे हिस्सा : 
आम चुनावों में 105,955,407 मतदाता हिस्सा लेंगे. मतदान के लिए 85,000 से ज्यादा पोलिंग बूथ बनाए गए हैं. 2013 के चुनावों में 55 फीसद वोट पड़े थे. आपको बता दें पाकिस्तान में अपदस्थ प्रधानमंत्री नवाज शरीफ सहित कई कद्दावर नेताओं के खिलाफ अदालती मामलों के कारण देश में अनिश्चितता का माहौल है. इस बार चुनावों में भ्रष्टाचार बड़ा मुद्दा है और तमाम पार्टियां इसको जोरशोर से उठा रही हैं.

पाकिस्तान में आम चुनावों के लिए आज होगी वोटिंग, कई इस्लामी कट्टरपंथी भी मैदान में, सुरक्षा के भारी इंतजाम किए गए

टिप्पणियां
अबतक 180 लोगों की जान जा चुकी है : 
पाकिस्तान के आम चुनाव में आतंकियों का भी साया है. इस बार आतंकियों के आत्मघाती हमलों से चुनाव अभियान काफी प्रभावित हुआ है. पिछले दो सप्ताह में हुए हमलों में तीन उम्मीदवारों सहित 180 लोगों की जान जा चुकी है. 

VIDEO: पाकिस्‍तान में किसकी होगी जीत?


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... सपना चौधरी का डांस देखकर खुद को रोक नहीं पाए युवराज सिंह के पापा, यूं करने लगे डांस; बार-बार देखा जा रहा है Video
Pakistan election results 2018Pakistan election results 2018 Live UpdatesPakistan election 2018Imran Khan

Advertisement

 
 
 