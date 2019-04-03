प्रेग्नेंट व्हेल की हुई दर्दनाक मौत, पेट के अंदर से मिला 22 किलो प्लास्टिक

प्लास्टिक की वजह से समुद्री जीवों को कितना नुकसान पहुंचता है, इस बारे में आपने कई बार पढ़ा होगा. लेकिन हाल ही में समुद्र किनारे देखा भी गया. इटली के शहर सर्दिनिया के पास मौजूद पोर्टो कर्वो बीच पर एक मरी हुई व्हेल मछली देखी गई. यह व्हेल प्रेग्नेंट थी. इसके पेट में करीब 22 किलो प्लास्टिक मौजूद था.

नेशनल जियोग्राफिक के मुताबिक, समुद्र में मौजूद प्लास्टिक इसके पेट में गया और आंतों (Intestines) से चिपक गया. इस वजह से इस व्हेल को जरूरी पोषक तत्व नहीं मिल पाए, जिस वजह से यह मर गई.

इस व्हेल मछली के पेट के करीब दो तिहाई हिस्से में सिर्फ प्लास्टिक मिला. देखें फोटो...

In Carcass of pregnant sperm #whale that washed up in #Sardinia#Italy last week : in stomach 22 kg of #plastic and dead fetus. It contained "garbage bags, fishing nets, lines, tubes, washing machine bag with liquid with brand and barcode. READ https://t.co/JGGjmT6YsNpic.twitter.com/Od5jGRWAd5 — My Beautiful Destination (@MyBeauDes) April 1, 2019

इस प्लास्टिक में फिशिंग नेट्स, फिशिंग लाइन्स, प्लास्टिक बैग्स (कुछ के लेबल्स आज भी पढ़े जा सकते हैं), प्लास्टिक पाइप्स और प्लेस्ट शामिल हैं.

SEAME नाम की एनजीओ की मेंबर Luca Bittau का कहना है कि, 'मैंने कभी इतनी बड़ी मात्रा में प्लास्टिक नहीं देखा. यह हमारे सामान्य जीवन की तरह था, लेकिन उस मछली के पेट के अंदर.'

इस तस्वीर को देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर भी लोगों ने अपने-अपने व्यूज़ रखे...

Pregnant whale found dead with nearly 50 pounds of plastic in stomach:

The carcass of a pregnant sperm whale found washed up on a beach in Sardinia, Italy, last week had approximately 49 pounds of plastic waste in its stomach, according to the country's wildlife officials. pic.twitter.com/TCAOU3uekU — Jeff Rabinowitz (@rxjef77) April 1, 2019

This is what we do to defenseless sea animals who have the same right to live coursing harm to them fish are contaminated becouse corporations don't have any conscience to harm anything for this a lot of not regulations but lobbies & bias falling in love for that's danger — LShiner (@shiner_l) April 2, 2019