NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArt
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोचुनावताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | दुनिया से |

प्रेग्नेंट व्हेल की हुई दर्दनाक मौत, पेट के अंदर से मिला 22 किलो प्लास्टिक

इटली के शहर सर्दिनिया के पास मौजूद पोर्टो कर्वो बीच पर एक मरी हुई व्हेल मछली देखी गई. यह व्हेल प्रेग्नेंट थी. इसके पेट में करीब 22 किलो प्लास्टिक मौजूद था. 

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
प्रेग्नेंट व्हेल की हुई दर्दनाक मौत, पेट के अंदर से मिला 22 किलो प्लास्टिक
इटली:

प्लास्टिक की वजह से समुद्री जीवों को कितना नुकसान पहुंचता है, इस बारे में आपने कई बार पढ़ा होगा. लेकिन हाल ही में समुद्र किनारे देखा भी गया. इटली के शहर सर्दिनिया के पास मौजूद पोर्टो कर्वो बीच पर एक मरी हुई व्हेल मछली देखी गई. यह व्हेल प्रेग्नेंट थी. इसके पेट में करीब 22 किलो प्लास्टिक मौजूद था. 

नेशनल जियोग्राफिक के मुताबिक, समुद्र में मौजूद प्लास्टिक इसके पेट में गया और आंतों (Intestines) से चिपक गया. इस वजह से इस व्हेल को जरूरी पोषक तत्व नहीं मिल पाए, जिस वजह से यह मर गई.

इस व्हेल मछली के पेट के करीब दो तिहाई हिस्से में सिर्फ प्लास्टिक मिला. देखें फोटो...


इस प्लास्टिक में फिशिंग नेट्स, फिशिंग लाइन्स, प्लास्टिक बैग्स (कुछ के लेबल्स आज भी पढ़े जा सकते हैं), प्लास्टिक पाइप्स और प्लेस्ट शामिल हैं. 

SEAME नाम की एनजीओ की मेंबर Luca Bittau का कहना है कि, 'मैंने कभी इतनी बड़ी मात्रा में प्लास्टिक नहीं देखा. यह हमारे सामान्य जीवन की तरह था, लेकिन उस मछली के पेट के अंदर.'

इस तस्वीर को देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर भी लोगों ने अपने-अपने व्यूज़ रखे...

टिप्पणियां


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के दौरान प्रत्येक संसदीय सीट से जुड़ी ताज़ातरीन ख़बरों, LIVE अपडेट तथा चुनाव कार्यक्रम के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें.


ट्रेंडिंग

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... बिहार: सीतामढ़ी से JDU उम्मीदवार ने नामांकन से पहले ही लौटाया टिकट, जानें क्या है वजह
whalePregnant whalepregnant sperm whalePlasticव्हेल

Advertisement

 
 
 