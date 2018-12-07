प्रोफेसर रतन लाल को मिला ग्लिंका वर्ल्ड सॉइल अवॉर्ड 2018

NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
,
नई दिल्ली: भारतीय मूल के वैज्ञानिक व अमेरिका की प्रतिष्ठित ओहियो स्टेट यूनिवर्सिटी में मृदा (सॉइल) विज्ञान के प्राध्यापक रतन लाल को ग्लिंका वर्ल्ड सॉइल अवॉर्ड 2018 (Glinka World Soil Prize 2018) से सम्मानित किया गया. यह अवॉर्ड उन्हें संयुक्त राष्ट्र खाद्य एवं कृषि संगठन (एफएओ) के रोम मुख्यालय में आयोजित एक समारोह में सतत मृदा प्रबंधन में उत्कृष्ट योगदान के लिए दिया गया. इंटरनेशनल यूनियन ऑफ सॉइल साइंस (आईयूएसएस) के अध्यक्ष लाल को सतत मृदा प्रबंधन और मृदा संसाधनों की सुरक्षा में अपने उत्कृष्ट योगदान के लिए विश्व मृदा दिवस पर सम्मानित किए गए.

ग्लिंका वर्ल्ड सॉइल अवॉर्ड अग्रणी रूसी वैज्ञानिक कॉन्स्टेंटिन डी. ग्लिंका के नाम पर दिया जाता है और इसे मृदा विज्ञान (Soil Science) में सर्वोच्च सम्मान माना जाता है. 

रतन लाल का जन्म पाकिस्तान के पश्चिमी पंजाब स्थित गुजरांवाला में हुआ था. उनका परिवार 1948 में शरणार्थी के तौर पर भारत आया था. उन्होंने भारत में पढ़ाई की और उसके बाद मृदा विज्ञान में अपने कार्य के लिए अमेरिका आ गए. 

लाल को विश्व के सबसे प्रभावशाली वैज्ञानिक दिमाग (2012) और कृषि के सभी शोधकतार्ओं में से एक प्रतिशत के बीच सूचीबद्ध किया गया है. 

एफएओ ने कहा कि वैज्ञानिक लाल के कार्य ने सॉइल ऑर्गेनिक कार्बल रिस्टोरेशन और मिट्टी की संरचना के सुधार में उल्लेखनीय योगदान दिया है. इसके साथ ही उन्होंने विज्ञान को नीति और निर्णय लेने में शामिल करने में भी एक प्रमुख भूमिका निभाई है.

इनपुट - आईएएनएस


