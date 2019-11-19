इंसानों की तरह बोलता है यह Dog, Viral Video देख आप भी रह जाएंगे हैरान

स्टेला (Stella The Talking Dog) भले ही एक डॉग है लेकिन उसे इसानों की तरह बातें करना आता है. स्टेला की मालिक क्रिस्टिना हंगर एक स्पीच पैथालोगिस्ट (speech pathologist) हैं जिन्होंने उसे एक कस्टमाइज्ड की-बोर्ड की मदद से बोलना सिखाया है. इस की-बोर्ड में 29 बटन हैं जो अलग-अलग 29 शब्दों जैसे आओ, खेलो, देखो आदि से बनाए गए हैं. स्टेला को जब भी कुछ बोलना होता है तो वह इस की-बोर्ड की मदद से अपने मालिक को अपनी भावनाएं समझाती है. कई बार वह वाक्य बनाने के लिए 4 और 5 शब्दों के बटन को एक साथ दबाती है.
स्टेला जो अमेरिका के सैन डिएगो में अपनी मालिक क्रिस्टिना हंगर के साथ रहती है, आज अपने बात करने के तरीके के चलते इंटरनेट पर सेलिब्रिटी बन गई है. इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किए गए उसके वीडियोज को हजारों लोगों ने देखा है और 4.7 लाख से ज्यादा लोग स्टेला को फॉलो करते हैं.
इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किए गए एक वीडियो में स्टेला बार-बार लुक बटन को दबाते हुए नजर आ रही है और अपने मालिक से कहने की कोशिश कर रही है कि वह बाहर से आ रही आवाज को सुने और देखे कि वो क्या चीज है.
Stella uses language differently when she's in a heightened state versus when she's calm! • Today when she heard some noises outside and wanted to go investigate, I told her we were staying inside. • Stella responded by saying, “Look” 9 TIMES IN A ROW, then “Come outside.” She was clearly in a more frantic state, and her language use matched that. We all sound differently than normal when we're in distress, Stella included! • I'm impressed that Stella is communicating with language during her more heightened states, not just when she's calm and in a quiet space. This shows me that words are becoming more automatic for her to use. It's similar to when a toddler starts using language to express himself during times of frustration instead of only crying. That happens when it's easy for the toddler to say words, not when he's still learning and it takes a lot of focus to talk • • • • • #hunger4words #stellathetalkingdog #slpsofinstagram #speechtherapy #AAC #ashaigers #slp #corewords #SLPeeps #slp2be #earlyintervention #languagedevelopment #dogsofinstagram #dogmom #doglife #dogs #guarddog #animalpsychology #doglover #dogvideos #sandiegodog #catahoula #blueheeler #smartdog #dogcommunication #mydogtalks #animalcommunication #interspeciescommunication #loveanimals
वहीं एक अन्य वीडियो में वह 'अभी-अभी-अभी स्टेला स्टेला देखो' के बटन दबा रही है और अपने मालिक का ध्यान अपनी ओर खींचने की कोशिश कर रही है.
Stella shows us that communication is way more than just saying words! This morning while Jake was on his computer and I was reading, Stella wanted us to look at her. • After she told us “Now now now now Stella Stella look,” Stella patiently waited for us to understand what she was saying. When I finally “got it” and told her I was watching, Stella pounced on her ball. • Stella got our attention by telling us to look at her, waited for confirmation that we understood, then went ahead and started playing. • Successful communication includes sharing a message with someone, waiting for them to respond, understanding their response, and responding or acting accordingly. I love that our little talking dog is such an amazing communicator!
किसी भी अन्य बड़े कम्युनिकेटर की तरह स्टेला भी इस बात का ध्यान रख रही है कि वह जब भी बात करे तो हम उसे अपनी अटेंशन दें. क्रिस्टीना हंगर ने अपने एक ब्लॉग में बताया है कि स्टेला को जब भी अपनी बात कहनी होती है तो वो पहले देखो का बटन दबाती है और उसके बाद जब हम उसे देखते हैं तब वह अपना मैसेज कीबोर्ड के जरीए बताती है.
स्टेला के कई वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं जो लोगों को काफी इंप्रेस कर रहे हैं. एक व्यक्ति ने स्टेला की वीडियो पर कमेंट करते हुए लिखा, ''मुझे बात करने वाली डॉग स्टेला काफी पसंद है''. वहीं एक अन्य व्यक्ति ने लिखा, ''यह बेहद मजेदार है''.
इंसाइड एडिशन के मुताबिक, क्रिस्टीना हंगर ने घर के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में बटन रख कर स्टेला को बात करना सिखाया है. हंगर ने आगे कहा, “कुछ समय बाद उन्होंने देखा कि स्टेला को जो शब्द पहले से पता है उन्हें बोलने के लिए उसे कोई ओर तरीका चाहिए.” सीएनएन को दिए एक इंटरव्यू में हंगर ने कहा कि स्टेला का पसंदीदा शब्द बाहर है क्योंकि उसे बाहर रहना काफी अच्छा लगता है.
