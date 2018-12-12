NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
अमेरिका ने हवाई में मिसाइल रक्षा प्रणाली का परीक्षण किया

अमेरिका ने हवाई में सफलतापूर्वक मिसाइल का परीक्षण किया है. बैलिस्टिक मिसाइलों से बचाव के लिए यह अमेरिका का ताजा-तरीन कदम है.

नई दिल्ली: अमेरिका ने हवाई में सफलतापूर्वक मिसाइल का परीक्षण किया है. बैलिस्टिक मिसाइलों से बचाव के लिए यह अमेरिका का ताजा-तरीन कदम है. सीएनएन ने अमेरिकी मिसाइल रक्षा एजेंसी के हवाले से बताया कि हवाई में अमेरिकी नौसैनिकों को एजिस एशोर सिस्टम का इस्तेमाल कर जमीन से दागी गई इंटरसेप्टर मिसाइल के जरिए इंटमीडिएट रेंज की बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल को सफलतापूर्वक रोक दिया.

एजेंसी के मुताबिक, इंटरमीडिएट रेंज की बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल को अमेरिकी वायुसेना सी-17 ने हवाई से हजारों मील दूर से लॉन्च किया था.

मिसाइल डिफेंस एजेंसी के निदेशक लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल सैम ग्रीव्स ने बयान में कहा, "आज हमने सफलतापूर्वक इसका परीक्षण किया है. इस सिस्टम को अमेरिका, उसकी सेनाओं, सहयोगियों और दोस्तों की बढ़ रहे बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल खतरों से रक्षा करने के उद्देश्य से डिजाइन किया गया है."



