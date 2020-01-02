PICS: 2 साल का यह बच्चा है सोशल मीडिया का सबसे छोटा इंफ्लूएंसर, 1 साल में मिले 9 लाख से ज्यादा के Gifts

2 साल का एक बच्चो सोशल मीडिया पर सबसे छोटा इंफ्लूएंसर बन गया है. इस बच्चे के इंस्टाग्राम पर 16,000 से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स हैं, जिस वजह से उसे और उसकी मां को एक साल में 10,000 पाउंड (9,41,257 रुपये) के तोहफे मिल चुके हैं. डेली मेल के मुताबिक इस इंस्टाग्राम पेज को इंग्लैंड के शेफील्ड में रहने वाली 33 साल की नताशा मेक्सवेल चलाती हैं. उन्होंने अपने बच्चे पार्कर जोर्ज का इंस्टाग्राम पेट एक साल पहले शुरू किया था, जिसमें वह उसकी तस्वीरें और वीडियो शेयर किया करती हैं.
BIG BOY... so I am being ultra brave lately and letting Parker feed himself. Even if that means being stripped to a nappy every meal time . He's doing well though, he finds it easier with a folk than a spoon as he turns the spoon upside down and tips it down his front. Our new @stokkebaby tripp trapp is honestly perfect. It is perfect from birth right up to adult with all the different attachments you can buy. It's so easy to clean and it's very solid. I don't think I have come across a more stylish high chair. What age could your children fully feed themselves with cutlery?
A post shared by ℙ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? & ???????????????????????? (@life.of.parker.george) on
हालांकि, जल्द ही बहुत से लोग पार्कर को फॉलो करने लगे और इस वजह से सोशल मीडिया पर उसके फॉलोअर्स काफी बढ़ गए. नताशा को अपने बच्चे की डिजाइनर कपड़ों में तस्वीरें शेयर करने पर एक साल में कई सारे गिफ्ट्स भी मिले हैं जिनकी कीमत 9 लाख से ज्यादा है. पार्कर की मां ने डेली मेल से बात करते हुए कहा, ''इस इंस्टाग्राम पेज की वजह से परिवार को कई सारे अवसर मिल रहे हैं. यह बताता है कि माता-पिता किस तरह से सोशल मीडिया का एक सकारात्मक रूप में इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं. उन्होंने कहा, इससे हमें काफी फायदा हुआ है और हमें बहुत सी चीजें मुफ्त में मिली हैं''.
BACK TO BEING JUST US TWO... Parker has been a terror these last 2 days and I honestly think that I just don't realise how much Lilly helps me. She keeps him occupied. I can no longer just dive in the shower or go cook dinner or even go to the toilet on my own my little wrecking ball wants my attention. I literally count down the hours of her coming home to okay with him I need to tell her how much I appreciate her. Anyone else with older kids that help you out more than you know? Swipe for the cutest pic
A post shared by ℙ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? & ???????????????????????? (@life.of.parker.george) on
नताशा ने कहा, ''मैंने यह सब कुछ प्राप्त करने के लिए शुरू नहीं किया था. मैंने यह पेज केवल इसलिए शुरू किया था ताकि मैं अपने बेटे की तस्वीरों और वीडियो को एक जगह संभाल संकू और अपने परिवार और दोस्तों के साथ शेयर कर सकूं. लोग हमें फॉलो करते रहे और हमारे फॉलोअर्स बढ़ते गए. अब कुछ पोस्ट को 20,000 से ज्यादा लोग देखते हैं''. उन्होंने कहा, ''मैं इसके लिए काफी काम करती हूं और इसमें मेरा काफी वक्त चला जाता है. यह केवल पार्कर के बारे में नहीं है बल्कि इसमें पूरे परिवार की काफी अहम भूमिका है''.
Going out and leaving your baby... anyone else look forward to going out for weeks, then it comes down to it and leaving them is so daunting. Parker has this awful rash all over his body at the moment and all he wants is his mummy all that aside, can we take a moment to appreciate my hair Year's of bleaching and dyeing had officially killed my hair off, it was week and broken. I was kindly send these @philip_kingsley hair products from @staturepr and I have to say it's never looked so good. My hair is soft, shiny and growing people have actually commented on it. I'm so guilty of not taking good care of my hair. I'm in love with these products, and for mums who rock the mum bun as we have no time to wash every day, the dry shampoo is amazing!!! #ad
A post shared by ℙ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? & ???????????????????????? (@life.of.parker.george) on
उन्होंने कहा, ''मैं रोजाना कम से कम 9 घंटे इंस्टाग्राम पर बिताती हूं और इस वजह से यह एक नौकरी की तरह है''. पार्कर जब 8 महीने का था, तब नताशा ने उसकी तस्वीरों को इंस्टाग्राम पर डालना शुरू किया था. हालांकि, नताशा की 8 साल की बेटी ने कहा कि ''उसके फॉलोअर्स बढ़ते रहे और फिर मेरी मां ने नए हैशटैग्स का इस्तेमाल करना शुरू किया, जिस वजह से उसके पेज पर और भी ज्यादा लोग आने लगे''.
Birthday party outfit for my very special birthday boy. Well Iv been so stressed this morning but actually managed to enjoy his birthday party in the end. I still can't believe my baby is 1 I think it's time for another hahahahaha Had the best weekend with my favourite people and my boy is so spoilt Top and leggings from @parker_ellis__
A post shared by ℙ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? & ???????????????????????? (@life.of.parker.george) on
पार्कर के फॉलोअर्स बढ़ते ही उन्हें कई ब्रांड्स से गिफ्ट्स मिलने लगे. नताशा को अपने बेटे के लिए कुर्सी, डिजाइनर कपड़े और भी बहुत सी चीजें मिली हैं ताकि वो अपने पेज पर उनका प्रमोशन करें. नताशा ने आगे कहा, ''मैं कोशिश करती हूं कि सभी पोस्ट को वास्तविक रखूं''. उन्होंने कहा, ''मैं खुश हूं कि मेरे परिवार को इतने सारे अवसर मिल रहे हैं और इससे मेरे परिवार को काफी फायदा भी हो रहा है. इसलिए मैं इसे जारी रखूंगी''.
