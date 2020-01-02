NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoSwasthAppsArt
PICS: 2 साल का यह बच्चा है सोशल मीडिया का सबसे छोटा इंफ्लूएंसर, 1 साल में मिले 9 लाख से ज्यादा के Gifts

नताशा को अपने बेटे के लिए कुर्सी, डिजाइनर कपड़े और भी बहुत सी चीजें मिली हैं ताकि वो अपने पेज पर उनका प्रमोशन करें. नताशा ने आगे कहा, ''मैं कोशिश करती हूं कि सभी पोस्ट को वास्तविक रखूं''.

सोशल मीडिया पर पार्कर के 16 हजार से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स हैं.

नई दिल्ली:

2 साल का एक बच्चो सोशल मीडिया पर सबसे छोटा इंफ्लूएंसर बन गया है. इस बच्चे के इंस्टाग्राम पर 16,000 से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स हैं, जिस वजह से उसे और उसकी मां को एक साल में 10,000 पाउंड (9,41,257 रुपये) के तोहफे मिल चुके हैं. डेली मेल के मुताबिक इस इंस्टाग्राम पेज को इंग्लैंड के शेफील्ड में रहने वाली 33 साल की नताशा मेक्सवेल चलाती हैं. उन्होंने अपने बच्चे पार्कर जोर्ज का इंस्टाग्राम पेट एक साल पहले शुरू किया था, जिसमें वह उसकी तस्वीरें और वीडियो शेयर किया करती हैं.

हालांकि, जल्द ही बहुत से लोग पार्कर को फॉलो करने लगे और इस वजह से सोशल मीडिया पर उसके फॉलोअर्स काफी बढ़ गए. नताशा को अपने बच्चे की डिजाइनर कपड़ों में तस्वीरें शेयर करने पर एक साल में कई सारे गिफ्ट्स भी मिले हैं जिनकी कीमत 9 लाख से ज्यादा है. पार्कर की मां ने डेली मेल से बात करते हुए कहा, ''इस इंस्टाग्राम पेज की वजह से परिवार को कई सारे अवसर मिल रहे हैं. यह बताता है कि माता-पिता किस तरह से सोशल मीडिया का एक सकारात्मक रूप में इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं. उन्होंने कहा, इससे हमें काफी फायदा हुआ है और हमें बहुत सी चीजें मुफ्त में मिली हैं''. 


नताशा ने कहा, ''मैंने यह सब कुछ प्राप्त करने के लिए शुरू नहीं किया था. मैंने यह पेज केवल इसलिए शुरू किया था ताकि मैं अपने बेटे की तस्वीरों और वीडियो को एक जगह संभाल संकू और अपने परिवार और दोस्तों के साथ शेयर कर सकूं. लोग हमें फॉलो करते रहे और हमारे फॉलोअर्स बढ़ते गए. अब कुछ पोस्ट को 20,000 से ज्यादा लोग देखते हैं''. उन्होंने कहा, ''मैं इसके लिए काफी काम करती हूं और इसमें मेरा काफी वक्त चला जाता है. यह केवल पार्कर के बारे में नहीं है बल्कि इसमें पूरे परिवार की काफी अहम भूमिका है''. 

उन्होंने कहा, ''मैं रोजाना कम से कम 9 घंटे इंस्टाग्राम पर बिताती हूं और इस वजह से यह एक नौकरी की तरह है''. पार्कर जब 8 महीने का था, तब नताशा ने उसकी तस्वीरों को इंस्टाग्राम पर डालना शुरू किया था. हालांकि, नताशा की 8 साल की बेटी ने कहा कि ''उसके फॉलोअर्स बढ़ते रहे और फिर मेरी मां ने नए हैशटैग्स का इस्तेमाल करना शुरू किया, जिस वजह से उसके पेज पर और भी ज्यादा लोग आने लगे''. 

पार्कर के फॉलोअर्स बढ़ते ही उन्हें कई ब्रांड्स से गिफ्ट्स मिलने लगे. नताशा को अपने बेटे के लिए कुर्सी, डिजाइनर कपड़े और भी बहुत सी चीजें मिली हैं ताकि वो अपने पेज पर उनका प्रमोशन करें. नताशा ने आगे कहा, ''मैं कोशिश करती हूं कि सभी पोस्ट को वास्तविक रखूं''. उन्होंने कहा, ''मैं खुश हूं कि मेरे परिवार को इतने सारे अवसर मिल रहे हैं और इससे मेरे परिवार को काफी फायदा भी हो रहा है. इसलिए मैं इसे जारी रखूंगी''. 



