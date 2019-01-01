NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
New Year पर सेना ने BOMB गिराने की दी धमकी, लोगों ने यूं मज़ेदार तरीके से निकाला गुस्सा

सोशल मीडिया पर इस ट्वीट को लेकर आलोचनाओं का शिकार होने के बाद उसे डिलीट कर दिया गया था. सैन्य बल ने ट्वीट के जरिए माफी मांगी.

New Year पर सेना ने BOMB गिराने की दी धमकी, लोगों ने यूं मज़ेदार तरीके से निकाला गुस्सा

बम गिराने संबंधी ट्वीट को लेकर अमेरिकी सेना ने मांगी माफी 

नई दिल्ली:

अमेरिका की स्ट्रैटेजिक कमांड (US Strategic Command) ने नववर्ष के अवसर पर टाइम्स स्क्वायर (Times Square) पर पारंपरिक क्रिस्टल बॉल से भी बड़ा कुछ गिराने के लिए तैयार होने संबंधी अपने 'अनुचित' मजाक को लेकर 31 दिसंबर को माफी मांगी.

सेना ने ट्वीट करके कहा था कि वह नववर्ष में टाइम्स स्क्वायर पर पारंपरिक क्रिस्टल बॉल के बजाए 'इससे भी बहुत बड़ा' कुछ गिराने के लिए तैयार है. अमेरिकी परमाणु आयुधशाला (American Nuclear Arsenal) का नियंत्रण देखने वाले सैन्य बल ने ट्विटर पर एक वीडियो जारी किया था जिसमें बी-2 बमवर्षक बम गिरा रहा था. इस वीडियो के साथ संदेश लिखा गया था, 'कभी भी आवश्यकता पड़ी, तो हम इससे कुछ बहुत, बहुत बड़ा भी गिराने के लिए तैयार हैं. इस संदेश को बाद में डिलीट कर दिया गया था.'

उल्लेखनीय है कि ‘स्ट्रैटेजिक कमांड' का नारा है- ‘‘शांति हमारा पेशा है।.''

सोशल मीडिया पर इस ट्वीट को लेकर आलोचनाओं का शिकार होने के बाद उसे डिलीट कर दिया गया था. सैन्य बल ने ट्वीट के जरिए माफी मांगी. सैन्य बल ने कहा, 'नववर्ष की पूर्व संध्या पर हमारा पहले किया गया ट्वीट उचित नहीं था और यह हमारे मूल्यों को प्रतिबिंबित नहीं करता. हम माफी मांगते हैं. हम अमेरिका और सहयोगियों की सुरक्षा के प्रति समर्पित हैं.'

टिप्पणियां

 


