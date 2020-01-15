ज्वालामुखी में हुआ जबरदस्त विस्फोट, राख की चादर से ढक गया पूरा शहर, देखें Photos

Taal Volcano is the World's only Volcano that has an island within a lake, that is on an island within a lake, that is on an island within the sea. . . [AS OF 8:00AM] The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that Alert Level 4 is still in effect over Taal Volcano. This means that hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days. . . . . "I will work miracles in the sky above and wonders on the earth below. There will be blood and fire and clouds of smoke. The sun will turn dark, and the moon will be as red as blood before the great and wonderful day of The Lord appears. Then The Lord will save everyone who asks for His help. " -Acts 2:19-21 #taalvolcano #volcano #taaleruption2020 #volcaniceruption #eruption #nature #naturephotography #photocredit

