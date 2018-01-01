NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
होम | दुनिया से |

'अब और नहीं!' डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने कहा, पाकिस्तान हमें मूर्ख समझता है, 15 सालों में उसे मदद देना बेवकूफी

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने पाकिस्तान को बेहद सख्त संदेश देते हुए कहा है कि बीते 15 सालों में पाकिस्तान को मदद देना बेवकूफी भरा फैसला रहा.

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. '15 सालों में अमेरिका ने 33 बिलियन डॉलर पाक को देकर बेवकूफी की'
  2. 'पाकिस्तान ने हमें सिर्फ धोखा दिया है'
  3. 'आतंकवादियों को अपने यहां पनाह देता है पाकिस्तान'
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने पाकिस्तान को बेहद सख्त संदेश देते हुए कहा है कि बीते 15 सालों में पाकिस्तान को मदद देना बेवकूफी भरा फैसला रहा. उन्होंने कहा है कि पाकिस्तान हमारे नेताओं को मूर्ख समझता है. वह आतंकियों को पनाह देता है. ट्रंप ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि 33 अरब डॉलर की मदद अमेरिका की बेवकूफी है, क्योंकि पाकिस्तान ने बदले में झूठ और धोखा ही दिया. अब और नहीं.
  बता दें कि पिछले दिनों ऐसी खबरें आई थीं कि अमेरिका जल्द ही पाकिस्तान को एक बड़ा झटका दे सकता है. दरअसल अमेरिकी सरकार पाकिस्तान को दी जाने वाले 25 करोड़ 50 लाख डॉलर की सहायता राशि रोकने पर विचार कर रही है. इससे साफ है कि ट्रंप प्रशासन आतंकवादी संगठनों के खिलाफ पाकिस्तान द्वारा कार्रवाई ना किए जाने से असंतुष्ट है.

खबर में कहा गया कि अमेरिका और पाकिस्तान के बीच संबंध तब से तनावपूर्ण बने हुए हैं, जब राष्ट्रपति ने घोषणा की थी कि पाकिस्तान 'अराजकता, हिंसा और आतंकवाद फैलाने वाले लोगों को पनाहगाह देता है'.

VIDEO : भारत, अमेरिका ने पाकिस्तान को दिया कड़ा संदेश
अमेरिका ने पाकिस्तान को वर्ष 2002 से 33 अरब डॉलर से ज्यादा की सहायता मुहैया कराई है.


Donald TrumpPakistan

