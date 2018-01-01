'अब और नहीं!' डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने कहा, पाकिस्तान हमें मूर्ख समझता है, 15 सालों में उसे मदद देना बेवकूफी

बता दें कि पिछले दिनों ऐसी खबरें आई थीं कि अमेरिका जल्द ही पाकिस्तान को एक बड़ा झटका दे सकता है. दरअसल अमेरिकी सरकार पाकिस्तान को दी जाने वाले 25 करोड़ 50 लाख डॉलर की सहायता राशि रोकने पर विचार कर रही है. इससे साफ है कि ट्रंप प्रशासन आतंकवादी संगठनों के खिलाफ पाकिस्तान द्वारा कार्रवाई ना किए जाने से असंतुष्ट है.
The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018
