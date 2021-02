12 साल की बच्ची ने बनाया अनूठा रिकॉर्ड, 9 घंटे तक तैरती रही समुद्र में, पीछे था यह खास मकसद

देखें Photos:

Ms Jiya Rai, a 12 yr old daughter of a naval sailor, swam from Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India #Mumbai on 17 Feb to raise awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Jiya who herself was diagnosed with ASD, swam the distance of 36 km in 8hr 40 min. @DefenceMinIndiapic.twitter.com/B6q5srnh3y