Video: ग्रेजुएट होने के बाद ये दो लड़कियां क्लिक करवा रहीं थी फोटो, लेकिन तभी इस शख्स ने.....

इस वीडियो को रेक्स चैपमेन ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से वीडियो शेयर किया है. साथ ही उन्होंने वीडियो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, ये दो लड़कियां 2020 में अपना ग्रेजुएट पूरी करने की खुशी में फोटो क्लिक करवा रही हैं. तभी एक साफ-सफाई करने वाला वर्कर जिसका नाम ब्रूस है वह अपनी गाड़ी रोक कर इन दो लड़कियों के लिए गाना गाने लगता है.

इस वीडियो में गाना गाने वाले शख्स के बारे में बात करें तो उनका नाम ब्रूस है. वह अपने बार में बताते हैं कि उनकी तीन बेटी थी लेकिन एक हादसे के दौरान उनकी 2 बेटियों की मौत हो गई. और इतना कहते ही वह रोने लगते हैं कि मेरी तीन बेटियां थी.

These young ladies were outside taking pictures for their 2020 graduation when this sanitation-worker named Bruce stopped and sang to them.



Also, Bruce lost two daughters to car-accidents. He tells the story.



I'm crying. I have 3 girls.



BE A BRUCE.????pic.twitter.com/V1ykgFE1bH — Rex Chapman???????? (@RexChapman) May 9, 2020

इस वीडियो को अबतक 8 हजार से भी अधिक बार देखा जा चुका है. सिर्फ इतना ही नहीं इस पर हजारों कमेंट आ चुके हैं.

