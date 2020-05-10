Video: ग्रेजुएट होने के बाद ये दो लड़कियां क्लिक करवा रहीं थी फोटो, लेकिन तभी इस शख्स ने.....

सोशल मीडिया (social media) पर इन दिनों एक वीडियो (Video) काफी वायरल हो रहा है. इस वीडियो में दो लड़कियां ग्रेजुएट होने की खुशी में घर के बाहर फोटो क्लिक करवा रही थीं.

सोशल मीडिया (social media) पर इन दिनों एक वीडियो (Video) काफी वायरल हो रहा है. इस वीडियो में दो लड़कियां ग्रेजुएट होने की खुशी में घर के बाहर फोटो क्लिक करवा रही थी. तभी गली मोहल्ले को सैनेटाइज करने वाला एक वर्कर जिसका नाम ब्रूस है वह अपने ट्रक को लड़कियों के घर के पास रोकता है और गाना गाने लगता है. रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक इस शख्स का नाम ब्रूस है और ब्रूस एक एक्सीडेंट में अपनी दो बेटियों को खो चुके हैं.

इस वीडियो को रेक्स चैपमेन ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से वीडियो शेयर किया है. साथ ही उन्होंने वीडियो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, ये दो लड़कियां 2020 में अपना ग्रेजुएट पूरी करने की खुशी में फोटो क्लिक करवा रही हैं. तभी एक साफ-सफाई करने वाला वर्कर जिसका नाम ब्रूस है वह अपनी गाड़ी रोक कर इन दो लड़कियों के लिए गाना गाने लगता है.

इस वीडियो में गाना गाने वाले शख्स के बारे में बात करें तो उनका नाम ब्रूस है. वह अपने बार में बताते हैं कि उनकी तीन बेटी थी लेकिन एक हादसे के दौरान उनकी 2 बेटियों की मौत हो गई. और इतना कहते ही वह रोने लगते हैं कि मेरी तीन बेटियां थी.

इस वीडियो को अबतक 8 हजार से भी अधिक बार देखा जा चुका है. सिर्फ इतना ही नहीं इस पर हजारों कमेंट आ चुके हैं.

