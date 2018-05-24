NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
विराट कोहली के बाद तेजस्वी यादव ने दिए पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी को ये 3 चैलेंज

बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव ने विराट कोहली की तरह ही प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को तीन चैलेंज दिए हैं.

बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव ने विराट कोहली की तरह ही प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को तीन चैलेंज दिए हैं. जैसे दुनियाभर में आइस बकट चैलेंज काफी चर्चा में था वैसे ही भारत में Fitness Challenge काफी चर्चा में हैं. इस चैलेंज की शुरुआत केंद्रीय मंत्री राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौर ने की. उन्होंने मंगलवार को पुशअप्स करते हुए अपना एक विडियो ट्वीट किया था. उन्होंने फिटनेस मंत्र का एक वीडियो शूट कर आग्रह किया. विराट कोहली ने चैलेंज स्वीकार करते हुए पीएम मोदी को फिटनेस चैलेंज स्वीकार करते हुए जल्द वीडियो पोस्ट करने का वादा किया. जिसके बाद तेजस्वी यादव ने पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी को तीन चैलेंज दिए हैं. 

उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा- ''मैं विराट कोहली से मिले फिटनेस चैलेंज को नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा स्वीकार करने के खिलाफ नहीं हूं. मैं आपसे आग्रह करता हूं कि आप युवाओं को रोजगार देने, किसानों को राहत देने और दलितों-अल्पसंख्यों के खिलाफ अंहिसा का वादा करने की चुनौती स्वीकार करिए. क्या आप मेरी चुनौती स्वीकार करेंगे?'' उन्होंने चैलेंज के बहाने पीएम मोदी पर निशाना साधा है. 

स्टार बल्लेबाज के अलावा राठौर ने बॉलिवुड ऐक्टर रितिक रौशन और बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी सायना नेहवाल को भी चैलेंज दिया था. तीनों अपनी-अपनी फील्ड में शानदार हैं. तीनों को ही फिटनेस फ्रीक माना जाता है. उनके फिटनेस चैलेंज को काफी सराहा जा रहा है. विराट ने पीएम मोदी को चैलेंज दिया तो पीएम ने स्वीकार करते हुए लिखा- ''मैं चैलेंज स्वीकार करता हूं विराट, मैं अपना फिटनेस चैलेंज वीडियो जल्द अपलोड करूंगा.'' जिसके बाद उन्होंने हम फिट तो इंडिया फिट हैशटैग का भी इस्तेमाल किया. 


