विराट कोहली के बाद तेजस्वी यादव ने दिए पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी को ये 3 चैलेंज

While we have nothing against accepting fitness challenge from @imVkohli . I urge you to accept the challenge to provide jobs to young, relief to farmers, promise of no violence against dalits & minorities. Would you accept my challenge @narendramodi Sir?— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 24, 2018
Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli#HumFitTohIndiaFithttps://t.co/qdc1JabCYb— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2018
