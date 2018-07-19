NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Alabama में कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिसने हर किसी को हैरान कर दिया. वॉल्टर कार की नई जॉब लगी थी. पहले दिन टाइम पर ऑफिस पहुंचने के लिए वॉल्टर 32 किलोमीटर चल पड़ा.

32 किलोमीटर चलकर ऑफिस आया कर्मचारी तो बॉस ने गिफ्ट की कार, वायरल हुआ VIDEO

कर्मचारी से खुश होकर बॉस ने गिफ्ट कर दी अपनी कार.

Alabama में कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिसने हर किसी को हैरान कर दिया. वॉल्टर कार की नई जॉब लगी थी. पहले दिन टाइम पर ऑफिस पहुंचने के लिए वॉल्टर 32 किलोमीटर चल पड़ा. उसकी डेडिकेशन देखते हुए बॉस ने जॉब के पहले ही दिन उसे कार गिफ्ट कर दी. जॉब के पहले दिन से पहले वॉल्टर की कार खराब हो गई थी. जिसके बाद उसने घर से ऑफिस पैदल चलने का सोचा. ऑफिस में टाइम पर पहुंचने के लिए वॉल्टर आधी रात को ही ऑफिस के लिए निकल चुका था. पेलहम पुलिस ने रविवार तड़के वॉल्टर को देखा. वॉल्टर उस वक्त 4 घंटे पैदल चल चुके थे. वो होमवुड से पेलहम पहुंच चुके थे.

थाईलैंड की गुफा से बचने के बाद बच्चों ने सुनाई अंदर की कहानी, बन सकती है हॉलीवुड फिल्म

टिप्पणियां
पुलिस ऑफिसर ने उसकी कहानी सुनकर उसे ब्रेकफास्ट ऑफर किया और ऑफिस तक छोड़ा. पुलिस ऑफिसर ने उसकी स्टोरी को फेसबुक पर शेयर किया जो कुछ ही देर में वायरल हो गई. हर जगह उसकी स्टोरी को शेयर किया जाने लगा. जैसे ही वॉल्टर की स्टोरी उसके सीईओ ने पढ़ी तो उन्होंने कुछ स्पेशल करने का सोचा. सोमवार को सीईओ ल्यूक मार्कलिन ने वॉल्टर को अपनी 2014 मॉडल की फॉर्ड कार दी. वॉल्टर देखकर खुद को रोक नहीं सके और भावुक हो गए. 

सौरमंडल के सबसे बड़े ग्रह में मिले 10 नए चन्द्रमा, वैज्ञानिकों ने ऐसे की खोज
 
वॉल्टर की स्टोरी सुनकर हर कोई उनकी तारीफ कर रहा है और पेलहम पुलिस ऑफिसर की लोग जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं. पेलहम पुलिस डिपार्टमेंट ने पोस्ट शेयर कर वॉल्टर की तारीफ की है. 
 
फेसबुक पर एक यूजर ने लिखा- ''दुनिया में कई वॉल्टर की जरूरत है. उसकी कहानी सुनकर मजा आ गया.'' वहीं एक यूजर ने लिखा- ''ऐसे लोगों को देखकर काफी अच्छा लगता है जो काम के प्रति इतने ईमानदार होते हैं.''


