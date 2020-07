जब अल्बर्ट आइंस्टीन की हुई चार्ली चैपलिन से मुलाकात, दोनों दिग्गजों में हुई थी ऐसी मज़ेदार बातचीत

It was said that Charlie Chaplin was the only person in Hollywood Albert Einstein wanted to meet. In 1931, he got his chance to talk to the actor at the premiere of the film 'City Lights'. Einstein: "What I most admire about your art, is your universality. You don't say a word, yet the world understands you!" Chaplin: "True. But your glory is even greater! The whole world admires you, even though they don't understand a word of what you say." Albert Einstein was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics 1921 for his contributions to theoretical physics. Photo: Albert Einstein and Charlie Chaplin at "City of Lights" premiere in 1931. Public Domain . . . #NobelPrize #Physics #AlbertEinstein #Einstein #Science #CharlieChaplin #Chaplin #NobelLaureate

