अमिताभ बच्चन के ट्वीट ने छीनी थी हर्षा की जॉब, जानें अमिताभ के नए ट्वीट का क्या हुआ असर

T 2619 - INDIA wins first T20 against SoAf .. brilliant play .. loved the aggression .. and loved the bias commentating .. keep doing that please ..coz' every time you do that we WIN handsomely ! pic.twitter.com/q3cES8Q772

T 2184 - With all due respects, it would be really worthy of an Indian commentator to speak more about our players than others all the time.