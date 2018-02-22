NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
अमिताभ बच्चन के ट्वीट ने छीनी थी हर्षा की जॉब, जानें अमिताभ के नए ट्वीट का क्या हुआ असर

अमिताभ हर मौकों पर टीम इंडिया को सपोर्ट करते हैं. इस बार उन्होंने मैच के दौरान कॉमेंट्री को पूर्वाग्रह से ग्रसित करार दिया है. उनका ट्वीट सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो गया है.

अमिताभ बच्चन ने मैच के दौरान कॉमेंट्री को पूर्वाग्रह से ग्रसित करार दिया है.

खास बातें

  1. अमिताभ बच्चन ने मैच के दौरान कॉमेंट्री को पूर्वाग्रह से ग्रसित करार दिया
  2. टीम इंडिया के पहले मैच जीतने पर किया था ट्वीट.
  3. इस बार बीसीसीआई कोई कार्यवाई नहीं करेगा.
नई दिल्ली: अमिताभ बच्चन क्रिकेट के बहुत बड़े फैन हैं. चाहे वो 2011 वर्ल्ड कप की जीत हो या फिर टीम इंडिया का सीरीज जीतना. अमिताभ हर मौकों पर टीम इंडिया को सपोर्ट करते हैं. इस बार उन्होंने मैच के दौरान कॉमेंट्री को पूर्वाग्रह से ग्रसित करार दिया है. उनका ट्वीट सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो गया है. टीम इंडिया और साउथ अफ्रीका के बीच खेले गए पहले टी-20 में भारत ने 27 रन से मैच जीता था.

IND vs SA: दूसरे टी20 में दक्षिण अफ्रीका की जीत के बाद यह बोले टीम इंडिया के कप्‍तान विराट कोहली...
 
जिसके बाद अमिताभ बच्चन ने टीम इंडिया को ट्वीट कर बधाई दी और कमेंटेरर्स पर ताना कंसा. बता दें, उस वक्त हर्षा भोगले कॉमेंट्री कर रहे थे. दो पहले पहले अमिताभ बच्चन के ट्वीट के चलते ही हर्षा भोगले को जॉब से हाथ धोना पड़ा था. mumbaimirror की खबर के मुताबिक, अमिताभ बच्चन के इस बार के विरोध पर बीसीसीआई कोई एक्शन नहीं लेगा. 

मैच हारे लेकिन हीरो बने धोनी, हाफ सेन्चुरी पर फैन्स बोले- हथियार चलाना नहीं भूले
 
दो साल पहले 24 मार्च 2016 को अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट कर लिखा था- ''भारतीय कॉमेंट्रेटर्स को हमारे खिलाड़ियों की ज्यादा बातें करनी चाहिए न कि दूसरे खिलाड़ियों की.'' उस वक्त भी उनका ये ट्वीट काफी वायरल हुआ था. उनके ट्वीट पर एमएस धोनी ने भी प्रतिक्रिया दी थी.

IND VS SA 2nd T20: मनीष पांडे का सेंचुरियन से 'यह स्पेशल रिश्ता' कुछ कहलाता है!

उन्होंने लिखा था- ''इसमें कुछ नहीं जोड़ना चाहूंगा.'' जिसके बाद बीसीसीआई ने उनको कॉमेंट्री पैनल से हटा दिया था. लेकिन इस बार बीसीसीआई कोई कार्यवाई नहीं करेगा. वो बीसीसीआई की कॉमेंट्री पैनल में बने रहेंगे और आईपीएल में भी कॉमेंट्री करते दिखेंगे.


