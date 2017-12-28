NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
टीम इंडिया की 'रोजी भाभी' बनीं अनुष्का, खिलाड़ियों के संग जमकर किया भांगड़ा

युवराज सिंह अनुष्का शर्मा को रोजी भाभी बुलाते हैं. रिसेप्शन पार्टी में विराट-अनुष्का ने क्रिकेटर्स के साथ जमकर मस्ती की और भागड़ा भी किया.

,
युवराज सिंह ने अनुष्का शर्मा का नाम रखा रोजी भाभी.

युवराज सिंह ने अनुष्का शर्मा का नाम रखा रोजी भाभी.

खास बातें

  1. युवराज सिंह ने अनुष्का का नाम रोजी भाभी रखा.
  2. हरभजन ने रिसेप्शन पार्टी में जमकर किया डांस.
  3. सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है ये वीडियो.
नई दिल्ली: 26 दिसंबर को विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा की रिसेप्शन पार्टी हुई. जहां क्रिकेटर्स से लेकर बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने जमकर मस्ती की. सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीरें आ चुकी हैं और तो और डांस के वीडियो भी वायरल हो रहे हैं. लेकिन सबसे खास था 'रोजी भाभी' का भागड़ा. रोजी भाभी और कोई नहीं बल्कि अनुष्का शर्मा हैं. ये नाम युवराज सिंह ने रखा. उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर इस बात का खुलासा किया. युवराज सिंह अनुष्का शर्मा को रोजी भाभी बुलाते हैं. रिसेप्शन पार्टी में विराट-अनुष्का ने क्रिकेटर्स के साथ जमकर मस्ती की और भागड़ा भी किया. 

विराट अनुष्का के बाद इस बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ने भी गुपचुप की शादी, वायरल हुईं PHOTOS
 

 
युवराज सिंह ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम और ट्विटर पर अनुष्का शर्मा को रोजी भाभी कहा है. युवी ने इस तस्वीर के कैप्शन में लिखा है, 'आप दोनों को लाइफ टाइम की पार्टनरशिप के लिए बधाई हो, बहुत सारा प्यार चीकू और 'रोजी भाभी'. जिसके बाद उन्होंने ट्विटर पर अनुष्का की फोटो पोस्ट कर लिखा-  'साडी रोजी भाभी, अब ऑफिशली.. तुम दोनों को जिंदगी भर का साथ मुबारक.' भज्जी ने फोटो पोस्ट कर लिखा- 'कल रात असली भांगड़ा किया, मजा आ गया छोटे वीर (भाई). रब बहुत खुशियां देवे. विराट अनुष्‍का रब ने बना दी जोड़ी.'

शाहरुख ने कही कुछ ऐसी बात जिसे सुन अनुष्का ने विराट को किया KISS
 
हरभजन सिंह और युवराज सिंह ने विरुष्का के साथ जमकर डांस किया. सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है. जिसमें दिख रहा है कि भज्जी, युवी, विराट और अनुष्का भांगड़ा कर रहे हैं.

'चल छैया-छैया' पर नाचे शाहरुख-विराट, अनुष्का ने भी जमकर किया डांस, देखें VIDEO
   
आए कई बड़े बॉलीवुड स्टार्स
मुंबई के द सेंट रेगिस होटल में हुए रिसेप्शन में शाहरुख खान के साथ-साथ ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन, अभिषेक बच्चन, माधुरी दीक्षित नेने, कैटरीना, रणबीर कपूर, एआर रहमान सहित कई नामी हस्तियां मौजूद रहीं. क्रिकेटर्स और बॉलीवुड स्टार्स से यह रिसेप्शन जगमगा रहा था. रिसेप्शन की कई फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर आ चुकी हैं. इस मौके पर रेखा, कंगना रनौत, अमिताभ बच्चन, करण जौहर, सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा, श्रीदेवी, अनुराग कश्यप, बोमन ईरानी व उनकी पत्नी समेत बॉलीवुड की कई सेलिब्रिटी यहां दिखे.


