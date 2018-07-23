NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
ये है अनुष्‍का शर्मा का सबसे बेहतरीन फैसला, अब रहती हैं पहले से भी ज्‍यादा खुश

अनुष्‍का शर्मा का कहना है कि वेजिटेरियन बनना उनकी जिंदगी का सबसे अच्‍छा फैसला साबित हुआ.

अनुष्‍का शर्मा ने पेटा के लिए नया ऐड शूट किया है

खास बातें

  1. अनुष्‍का शर्मा वेजिटेरियन बनकर काफी खुश हैं
  2. उनका कहना है कि ये उनकी जिंदगी का सबसे अच्‍छा फैसला रहा
  3. अनुष्‍का के अलावा भी कई सेल‍िब्रिटीज वेजिटेरियन हैं
नई दिल्‍ली: बॉलीवुड एक्‍ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा (Anushka Sharma) का कहना है कि वेजिटेरियन बनना उनके बेहतरीन फैसलों में से एक है. अनुष्का पिछले साढ़े तीन सालों से वेजिटेरियन खाना ही खा रही हैं.

अनुष्का शर्मा की बिंदी ने लूटा विराट कोहली के फैन्स का दिल, सूट में दिखा देसी अवतार

आपको बता दें कि अनुष्‍का शर्मा पीपुल्स फॉर द एथिकल ट्रीटमेंट ऑफ एनिमल (Peta) इंडिया के एक नए अभियान से जुड़ी हैं और इस अभियान के तहत वह कहती हैं, 'मैं अनुष्का शर्मा हूं और मैं वेजिटेरियन हूं.'

उन्होंने जारी बयान में कहा, 'वेजिटेरियन बनना मेरे बेहतरीन फैसलों में से एक रहा. अब मुझमें ज्‍यादा एनर्जी है, मैं ज्‍यादा हेल्‍दी महसूस कर रही हूं और मैं बहुत खुश हूं कि मेरे खाने के लिए किसी जानवर को तकलीफ नहीं होगी.'

टीम इंडिया के साथ अनुष्का शर्मा ने किया ट्रेन में एन्जॉय, केएल राहुल बोले- मजा आ गया

अनुष्‍का ने पेटा के लिए कए ऐड भी किया है, जिसे मजेन अबुसरूर ने शूट किया है. इस ऐड में अनुष्का कैमरे के सामने मुस्कुरा रही हैं, जिसमें उन्होंने अपने ब्रांड 'नुश' के कपड़े पहने हैं.

पेटा इंडिया की टैगलाइन है, 'जानवर हमारे भोजन के लिए नहीं हैं'. पेटा के मुताबिक, अनुष्का पिछले साढ़े तीन सालों से वेजिटेरियन हैं. उन्हें पेटा इंडिया की हॉटेस्ट वेजिटेरियन सेलिब्रिटी का खिताब दिया गया है.

वैसे अनुष्‍का शर्मा के अलावा भी कई सेल‍िब्रिटीज हैं जो वेजिटेरियन हैं:

अमिताभ बच्‍चन
सुपरस्‍टार अमिताभ बच्‍चन उन सेल‍िब्रिटीज में शामिल हैं जो पूरी तरह से वेजिटेरियन हैं. उन्‍हें पेटा कई बार हॉटेस्‍ट वेजिटेरियन के खिताब से नवाज चुका है.

शाहिद कपूर
शाहिद कपूर को पेटा ने साल 2016 का हॉटेस्‍ट वेजिटेरियन खिताब दिया था. पेटा के मुताबिक शाहिद कहते हैं, 'मुझे चूजों, सुअर, गाय, मछली और दूसरे सभी जानवरों से प्‍यार है. इसलिए मैं वेजिटेरियन बन गया.' आलिया भट्ट और राजकुमार राव आलिया भट्ट हाल ही में वेजिटेरियन बनी हैं. उन्‍हें साल 2017 में राजकुमार राव के साथ हॉटेस्‍ट वेजिटेरियन का खिताब दिया गया था.

सोनम कपूर
सोनम कपूर भी वेजिटेरियन हैं. उनके क्‍लोदिंग ब्रांड Rheson को नॉन-लेदर बैग बनाने के लिए पेटा ने कम्‍पैशनेट बिजनेस अवॉर्ड से नवाजा था.

विद्या बालन
बेहतरीन अदाकारा विद्या बालन भी वेजिटेरियन हैं. उन्‍हें पेटा साल 2010 में हॉटेस्‍ट वेजिटेरियन के खिताब से नवाजा था.

सनी लियोन पेटा की समर्थक सनी लियोन का कहना है, 'हम ऐसी दुनिया में रहते हैं जहां वेजिटेरियन के पास कई ऑप्‍शन हैं. ऐसे में किसी के पास किसी भी रूप में क्रूरता के समर्थन की कोई वजह नहीं है.'


