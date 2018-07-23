The only way forward for me is through a way in which I take care of the world around me and co-exist with my environment. This is the best decision I’ve made and I am content with the knowledge that I’ve made a little difference in the world in this way. @petaindia

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jul 22, 2018 at 10:25pm PDT