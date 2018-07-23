The only way forward for me is through a way in which I take care of the world around me and co-exist with my environment. This is the best decision I’ve made and I am content with the knowledge that I’ve made a little difference in the world in this way. @petaindia
आलिया भट्ट और राजकुमार राव
Happy Birthday @shahidkapoor. Hats off to your unmatched love for animals! Lot of Love,PETA India pic.twitter.com/FPXG4kKg6a— PETA India 🐾 (@PetaIndia) February 25, 2018
आलिया भट्ट हाल ही में वेजिटेरियन बनी हैं. उन्हें साल 2017 में राजकुमार राव के साथ हॉटेस्ट वेजिटेरियन का खिताब दिया गया था.
PETA’s hottest vegetarians for the year 2017 are @RajkummarRao and @aliaa08. https://t.co/Tf5XgcTX2E— PETA India 🐾 (@PetaIndia) December 24, 2017
पेटा की समर्थक सनी लियोन का कहना है, 'हम ऐसी दुनिया में रहते हैं जहां वेजिटेरियन के पास कई ऑप्शन हैं. ऐसे में किसी के पास किसी भी रूप में क्रूरता के समर्थन की कोई वजह नहीं है.'
#HappyBirthday@SunnyLeone Thanks for making the world a lot more sunnier for the animals, for always supporting their rights and standing up for their welfare. We love you! https://t.co/MKi4rGKZnZpic.twitter.com/cNrcnPR61T— PETA India 🐾 (@PetaIndia) May 13, 2018
