अपने बच्चे को पेड़ पर चढ़ना सिखा रहा था भालू, तभी गिरा नीचे और फिर... देखें Video

एक भालू (Bear) और उसके बच्चे (Baby Bear) का वीडियो इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रहा है. इस वीडियो में भालू अपने बच्चे को पेड़ पर चढ़ना सीखा रही है. इस वायरल वीडियो में आप देखेंगे कि किस तरह पहले भालू पेड़ पर चढ़ता है और पेड़ के नीचे खड़ा उसका बच्चा ध्यान से उसे देखता रहता है. कुछ देर के बाद भालू नीचे आने की कोशिश करती और तभी वह अपने बच्चे के सिर पर गिरने से खुद को जैसे तैसे बचाने की कोशिश करती है.
इस वीडियो को इंडियन फॉरेस्ट ऑफिसर सुधा रामेन ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से शेयर किया है, उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा. ''भालू अपने बच्चे को पेड़ पर चढ़ना सीखा रही है. आप इस तरह के दृश्य नीलगिरी की पहाड़ियों में आराम से देख सकते हैं.''
Mumma bear shows the way to climb the tree. Look at the ease with which she does that. Always remember that when you are near forests or hills, someone might watch you from the tree. Recorded at Nilgiris, credits unknown. pic.twitter.com/cadgFcCcZj— Sudha Ramen IFS ???????? (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 17, 2020
आपको बता दें कि शेयर के कुछ घंटे के अंदर ही यह वीडियो वायरल हो गया है. लोग इस पर तरह-तरह का कमेंट कर रहे हैं. एक यूजर ने इस वीडियो पर कमेंट करते हुए लिखा, ''यह बेहद खूबसूरत वीडियो है''. वहीं एक यूजर ने लिखा, ''एक मां अपने बच्चे का हर तरह से मदद करती है.''
