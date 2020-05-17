अपने बच्चे को पेड़ पर चढ़ना सिखा रहा था भालू, तभी गिरा नीचे और फिर... देखें Video

एक भालू (Bear) और उसके बच्चे (Baby Bear) का वीडियो इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रहा है.

अपने बच्चे को पेड़ पर चढ़ना सिखा रहा था भालू, तभी गिरा नीचे और फिर... देखें Video

अपने बच्चे को पेड़ पर चढ़ना सिखा रहा था भालू

एक भालू (Bear) और उसके बच्चे (Baby Bear) का वीडियो इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रहा है. इस वीडियो में भालू अपने बच्चे को पेड़ पर चढ़ना सीखा रही है. इस वायरल वीडियो में आप देखेंगे कि किस तरह पहले भालू पेड़ पर चढ़ता है और पेड़ के नीचे खड़ा उसका बच्चा ध्यान से उसे देखता रहता है. कुछ देर के बाद भालू नीचे आने की कोशिश करती और तभी वह अपने बच्चे के सिर पर गिरने से खुद को जैसे तैसे बचाने की कोशिश करती है.

यह भी पढ़ें

इस वीडियो को इंडियन फॉरेस्ट ऑफिसर सुधा रामेन ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से शेयर किया है, उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा. ''भालू अपने बच्चे को पेड़ पर चढ़ना सीखा रही है. आप इस तरह के दृश्य नीलगिरी की पहाड़ियों में आराम से देख सकते हैं.''

आपको बता दें कि शेयर के कुछ घंटे के अंदर ही यह वीडियो वायरल हो गया है. लोग इस पर तरह-तरह का कमेंट कर रहे हैं. एक यूजर ने इस वीडियो पर कमेंट करते हुए लिखा, ''यह बेहद खूबसूरत वीडियो है''. वहीं एक यूजर ने लिखा, ''एक मां अपने बच्चे का हर तरह से मदद करती है.''

TwittervideoViral videoBeer
टिप्पणियां

भारत में कोरोनावायरस महामारी के फैलाव पर नज़र रखें, और NDTV.in पर पाएं दुनियाभर से COVID-19 से जुड़ी ताज़ातरीन ख़बरें.

लाइव खबर देखें:

your daily newsletter
अन्य खबरें
 
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com