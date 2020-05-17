अपने बच्चे को पेड़ पर चढ़ना सिखा रहा था भालू, तभी गिरा नीचे और फिर... देखें Video

इस वीडियो को इंडियन फॉरेस्ट ऑफिसर सुधा रामेन ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से शेयर किया है, उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा. ''भालू अपने बच्चे को पेड़ पर चढ़ना सीखा रही है. आप इस तरह के दृश्य नीलगिरी की पहाड़ियों में आराम से देख सकते हैं.''

Mumma bear shows the way to climb the tree. Look at the ease with which she does that. Always remember that when you are near forests or hills, someone might watch you from the tree. Recorded at Nilgiris, credits unknown. pic.twitter.com/cadgFcCcZj