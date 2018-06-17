बेंगलुरु में ट्रैफिक जाम से नाराज इंजीनियर घोड़े पर बैठ पहुंचा ऑफिस, फोटो वायरल

Life of software engineer!!!! pic.twitter.com/08aiidvAFE— Sathish Sarvodaya (@SathiSarva) June 15, 2018
Last day of working as a software engineer #egl#bangalorepic.twitter.com/ZXaOsOUzW6— Social Scientist (@JanaabGeo) June 15, 2018
Roopesh Kumar Verma, the techie who quit in style, many of his colleagues who saw him today wanted to be in his shoes...he rode a horse from Mathikere to Embassy Golf Link only to put down his papers on the last day as a "software engineer". pic.twitter.com/vz6mYengdN— Poornima Nataraj (@poornima202) June 14, 2018
