बेंगलुरु में ट्रैफिक जाम से नाराज इंजीनियर घोड़े पर बैठ पहुंचा ऑफिस, फोटो वायरल

बेंगलुरु के इस शख्स का आखिरी दिन कुछ ऐसा रहा कि यह सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया. फॉर्मल कपड़े, कंधों पर लैपटॉप बैग और घोड़े की सवारी....शख्स कुछ इसी अंदाज में ऑफिस पहुंचा.

रूपेश कुमार वर्मा ने ट्रैफिक जाम के खिलाफ गुस्सा जाहिर करने के लिए अनूठा तरीका अपनाया.

बेंगलुरु: अमूमन हर व्यक्ति अपनी नौकरी का आखिरी दिन यादगार बनाना चाहता है, लेकिन बेंगलुरु के इस शख्स का आखिरी दिन कुछ ऐसा रहा कि यह सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया. फॉर्मल कपड़े, कंधों पर लैपटॉप बैग और घोड़े की सवारी....शख्स कुछ इसी अंदाज में ऑफिस पहुंचा. तस्वीरों में दिख रहा है कि सफेद घोड़े पर बैठे शख्स के साथ एक प्लेकार्ड भी है. जिस पर लिखा है कि, ' लास्ट वर्किंग डे ऐज ए सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर'. यानी सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के तौर पर काम का आखिरी दिन. अब ये तस्वीरें फेसबुक, ट्विटर, वाट्सएप समेत तमाम सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर जमकर शेयर की जा रही हैं. आप सोच रहे हैं कि आखिर शख्स को घोड़े पर बैठकर ऑफिस जाने की क्या जरूरत पड़ी? आइये हम आपको पूरा किस्सा बताते हैं. न्यूज 18 के मुताबिक घोड़े पर बैठे शख्स इंजीनियर रूपेश कुमार वर्मा हैं. जो बेंगलुरु के ट्रैफिक जाम से इतना परेशान हो गए कि इसके खिलाफ अपना विरोध जाहिर करने के लिए अनूठा तरीका अपनाया और घोड़े पर बैठकर ऑफिस जाने का निर्णय लिया.
रूपेश कुमार वर्मा कहते हैं कि, 'मैं बेंगलुरु में पिछले 8 वर्षों से रह रहा हूं और वायु प्रदूषण और अन्य समस्याओं से परेशान हो चुका हूं. बेंगलुरु में जरूरत से ज्यादा भीड़ है. सड़कों पर गाड़ियां भी जरूरत से ज्यादा हैं. जिसकी वजह से हर दिन जाम लगता है'. हालांकि रूपेश कुमार वर्मा की यह सवारी काफी लोगों को पसंद नहीं आई. ऑफिस के गेट पर सिक्योरिटी गार्ड ने रूपेश को रोक लिया. हालांकि रूपेश ने गार्ड को समझाने का प्रयास किया कि घोड़ा ही उसकी सवारी है. अब रूपेश कुमार वर्मा द्वारा विरोध स्वरूप घोड़े की सवारी की तस्वीरें और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया है. हालांकि रूपेश कहते हैं कि उन्हें खुद नहीं पता था कि उनकी फोटो पर इतने सारे लोगों की प्रतिक्रिया आएगी और यह वायरल हो जाएगी. 
रूपेश कुमार वर्मा कहते हैं कि, 'मुझे नहीं पता था कि ये वायरल हो जाएगा. ये मेरा आखिरी दिन था और ट्रैफिक जाम के प्रति भड़ास निकालने का तरीका भी. कई बार तो इतना ज्यादा जाम होता है कि एक ही जगह 30-40 मिनट तक इंतजार करना पड़ जाता है. इससे निपटने के कई तरीके हैं. हमें आईटी (सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी) संसाधनों का इस्तेमाल करना चाहिए. रूपेश की फोटो पर सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने तरह-तरह के कमेंट भी किये. किसी ने इसे ईंधन बचाने का अच्छा तरीका बताया तो किसी ने लिखा कि गुस्सा जाहिर करने का यह सबसे अनूठा तरीका था. रूपेश अब अपना खुद का स्टार्ट अप शुरू करने की तैयारी कर रहे है.
 

