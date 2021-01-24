Bernie Sanders पहुंचे मुन्नार, Kerala Tourism ने किया मजेदार ट्वीट, सोशल मीडिया पर छाए Funny Memes

इस समारोह के बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स बर्नी सैंडर्स के लुक को लेकर मजेदार मीम्स शेयर करने लगे और देखते ही देखते मीम्स और जोक्स की बाढ़ आ गई. वहीं, अब केरल पर्यटन ने भी बर्नी सैंडर्स का एक मजेदार मीम शेयर करते हुए एक संदेश दिया है. अपने ट्वीट में केरल पर्यटन ने शपथ समारोह के दौरान की बर्नी सैंडर्स की फोटो शेयर की है, जो फोटोशॉप की गई है. इस फोटो में बर्नी सैंडस् कुर्सी पर बैठे हैं और उनके पीछे मुन्नार (Munnar) की वादियां दिखाई दे रही हैं. बता दें कि मुन्नार केरल के इडुक्की जिले में स्थित एक हिल स्टेशन है.

वहीं, अब केरल टूरिज्म की यह पोस्ट सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गई है, जिसपर अबतक 14,000 से ज्यादा लाइक्स आ चुके हैं और सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने अपने-अपने वर्जन को बर्नी सैंडर्स मीम्स के कमेंट सेक्शन में शेयर कर रहे हैं. इन मीम्स को देखकर आप हंसते-हंसते लोटपोट हो जाएंगे.

And stop by the Taj Mahal on the way to Kerala pic.twitter.com/K4kuGxUK9n — Mariellen Ward (@Breathedreamgo) January 22, 2021

Been there, done that haha pic.twitter.com/2sNxf0UoKX — Siddhartha Gigoo (@siddharthagigoo) January 22, 2021

Munnar is indeed a beauty!!



The mountains, the tea plantations, the cool breeze. Have great memories from there. #Munnar#MyPicpic.twitter.com/enaVztgQAV — Anees H (@Anees_Offl) January 22, 2021

What an intelligent way of using the photograph in a funny way for promoting Kerala tourism ,kudos to the mind behind this tweet ... — P.Mohan (@trulyMOHANN) January 22, 2021

Kerala tourism always on top with promotional strategies ???? next to bachan's gujarat promos fr — ???????????????????????? (@sanjanasinghx) January 22, 2021

By far this is the cleanest Photoshop???????????????? — ಸೈಯದ್ (@smsyed994) January 22, 2021

???? Kerala Tourism is catching up with the latest trend. — Nizar (@sir_nizar) January 22, 2021