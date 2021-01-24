Bernie Sanders पहुंचे मुन्नार, Kerala Tourism ने किया मजेदार ट्वीट, सोशल मीडिया पर छाए Funny Memes

बर्नी सैंडर्स (Bernie Sanders) के मीम्स इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया के फेवरिट बन गए हैं. अब केरल पर्यटन (Kerala Tourism) ने भी बर्नी सैंडर्स को लेकर एक मजेदार ट्वीट किया है.

Bernie Sanders पहुंचे मुन्नार, Kerala Tourism ने किया मजेदार ट्वीट, सोशल मीडिया पर छाए Funny Memes

Bernie Sanders पहुंचे मुन्नार, Kerala Tourism ने किया मजेदार ट्वीट

बर्नी सैंडर्स (Bernie Sanders) के मीम्स इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया के फेवरिट बन गए हैं. इतना ही नहीं, अब केरल पर्यटन (Kerala Tourism) ने भी बर्नी सैंडर्स को लेकर एक मजेदार ट्वीट किया है. यूएस कैपिटॉल में बुधवार को शपथ ग्रहण समारोह पर, बर्नी सैंडर्स ने अपनी गंभीर मुद्रा के लिए काफी सुर्खियां बटोरीं. अकेले बैठे, सर्दियों की जैकेट और ऊनी दस्ताने पहने, अमेरिकी सीनेटर, जो बाइडेन और कमला हैरिस को संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति और उपराष्ट्रपति के रूप में शपथ लेते हुए देखा.

यह भी पढ़ें

इस समारोह के बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स बर्नी सैंडर्स के लुक को लेकर मजेदार मीम्स शेयर करने लगे और देखते ही देखते मीम्स और जोक्स की बाढ़ आ गई. वहीं, अब केरल पर्यटन ने भी बर्नी सैंडर्स का एक मजेदार मीम शेयर करते हुए एक संदेश दिया है. अपने ट्वीट में केरल पर्यटन ने शपथ समारोह के दौरान की बर्नी सैंडर्स की फोटो शेयर की है, जो फोटोशॉप की गई है. इस फोटो में बर्नी सैंडस् कुर्सी पर बैठे हैं और उनके पीछे मुन्नार (Munnar) की वादियां दिखाई दे रही हैं. बता दें कि मुन्नार केरल के इडुक्की जिले में स्थित एक हिल स्टेशन है.

वहीं, अब केरल टूरिज्म की यह पोस्ट सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गई है, जिसपर अबतक 14,000 से ज्यादा लाइक्स आ चुके हैं और सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने अपने-अपने वर्जन को बर्नी सैंडर्स मीम्स के कमेंट सेक्शन में शेयर कर रहे हैं. इन मीम्स को देखकर आप हंसते-हंसते लोटपोट हो जाएंगे.

Newsbeep

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com


Bernie SandersMunnarKerala Tourismfunny memes
टिप्पणियां

भारत में कोरोनावायरस महामारी (Coronavirus pandemic) के प्रकोप से जुड़ी ताज़ा खबरें तथा Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 