म्यूजियम की रखवाली नहीं बल्कि इस बड़े काम के लिए अप्वांइट हुआ यह सुपर डॉग, जान कर चौंक जाएंगे आप

A treat for a good boy after his first public appearance You may not see him roaming around the galleries, but he’s got an important job to do behind the scenes. We look forward to sharing Riley’s progress! pic.twitter.com/VTLxTa0aKJ— Museum of Fine Arts (@mfaboston) January 10, 2018
We’re pleased to introduce you all to 12-week-old Riley, a volunteer scent dog in training and the newest member of the MFA family! pic.twitter.com/YnSZeyZTcD— Museum of Fine Arts (@mfaboston) January 10, 2018
