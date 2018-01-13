NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
म्यूजियम की रखवाली नहीं बल्कि इस बड़े काम के लिए अप्वांइट हुआ यह सुपर डॉग, जान कर चौंक जाएंगे आप

12 हफ्ते के उम्र के इस डॉग को अपने काम को सही तरीके से करने के लिए ट्रेंड किया गया है.

नई दिल्ली: बोस्टन म्यूजियम ऑफ फाइन आर्ट्स ने कुछ दिन पहले अपने यहां एक अजीबोगरीब भर्ती की. इस भर्ती के तहत म्यूजियम प्रशासन ने एक रिले नाम को कुत्ते को अप्वाइंट किया. खास बात यह है कि रिले को म्युजिम की सुरक्षा के लिए नहीं बल्कि यहां रखें आर्ट वर्क को कीड़े मकौड़ों से बचान के लिए रखा गया है.

म्यूजम प्रशासन के अनुसार उन्हें इस बात का खतरा था कि कीड़े मकौड़े  म्युजियम में रखे आर्ट वर्क को डैमेज कर सकते हैं. 12 हफ्ते के उम्र के इस डॉग को अपने काम को सही तरीके से करने के लिए ट्रेंड किया गया है.
 

इस डॉग के अप्वाइंटमेंट के बाद म्यजिमय प्रशासन ने एक प्रेस कांफ्रेंस की जिसमें रिले के बारे में सभी को बताया गया.
 

डॉग के अप्वाइंटमेंट के बाद म्यूजियम ऑफ फाइन आर्ट ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट ट्वीट भी किया. 
 


