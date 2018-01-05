NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
ट्विटर पर स्कूल टीचर ने पोस्ट की एक पहेली, सोशल मीडिया पर हुई वायरल

साल 2018 आ चुका है और ट्विटर पर लोग काफी इंटरटेनिंग ट्वीट्स कर रहे हैं और नए साल का स्वागत कर रहे हैं. लेकिन एक पहले ने सभी को कंफ्यूज कर दिया है.

स्कूल टीचर ने ट्विटर यूजर्स से पूछी एक पहेली.

खास बातें

  1. ट्विटर पर वायरल हो रही है ये पहेली.
  2. ट्विटर पर ये सवाल एक स्कूल टीचर ने पूछा है.
  3. पहली क्लास के बच्चे ने इस पहेली का जवाब 'डेथ' दिया है.
नई दिल्ली: साल 2018 आ चुका है और ट्विटर पर लोग काफी इंटरटेनिंग ट्वीट्स कर रहे हैं और नए साल का स्वागत कर रहे हैं. लेकिन एक पहले ने सभी को कंफ्यूज कर दिया है. ये कोई गणित का सवाल या फिर कोई आम पहेली नहीं है. ट्विटर पर ये सवाल एक स्कूल टीचर ने पूछा है. जिसका जवाब एक पहली क्लास के बच्चे ने जवाब दिया है. जिससे यूजर्स भी हैरान हैं. ये सवाल न्यू यॉर्क के अलबेनी शहर की टीचर ब्रेट टर्नर ने पूछा है. जिसका जवाब देकर बच्चे ने हैरान कर दिया. आप भी देखिए इस प्रश्न, शायद आप हल कर सकें...
 
उन्होंने बताया कि इस सवाल का जवाब 'E' है. लेकिन पहली क्लास के बच्चे के जवाब से कुछ लोगों को प्रभावित किया है.
 
इस ट्वीट को 3 जनवरी को पोस्ट किया गया था. जिसको 2.8 लाख लाइक्स आ चुके हैं और 75 हजार से ज्यादा रिट्वीट्स किए जा चुके हैं और ये ट्वीट काफी वायरल हो रहा है. 
 
आपको क्या लगता है कि पहेली का जवाब क्या होगा? नीचे आप कमेंट कर जवाब दे सकते हैं. 


