ट्विटर पर स्कूल टीचर ने पोस्ट की एक पहेली, सोशल मीडिया पर हुई वायरल

खास बातें ट्विटर पर वायरल हो रही है ये पहेली. ट्विटर पर ये सवाल एक स्कूल टीचर ने पूछा है. पहली क्लास के बच्चे ने इस पहेली का जवाब 'डेथ' दिया है.

The first guess from one of my 1st graders was “death” and such an awed, somber, reflective hush fell over the class that I didn’t want to tell them that actually the answer is the letter e, which just seemed so banal in the moment pic.twitter.com/7sYFxHNcZk — Bret Turner (@bretjturner) January 2, 2018

Before I finally revealed the "correct" answer to the riddle, to a largely unimpressed audience, I fielded other guesses that continued along a similarly existential vein. There was "NOT everything," "all stuff," "the end," and maybe my favorite, "nothingthing." — Bret Turner (@bretjturner) January 3, 2018

I’m considering telling the kids tomorrow that a tweet about them went viral, and given their facility with the internets, I expect their response will be “sure but did it go SUPERviral” and “just how many retweets are we talking about here” and “can I go to the bathroom” — Bret Turner (@bretjturner) January 4, 2018

Give that kid the “A” I expect a great screenplay from him/her some day. — Harrison Smith (@HarrisonSmith85) January 3, 2018

My first gut feeling was "nothing"... Letter is "e" for an answer, seems to be less depressing hahaha — sander van der deure (@SVanDerDeure) January 3, 2018

I showed it to my daughter, a 12th grader, and her quick response was "death". — Tzippy Yarom صِپورة (@zpyarom) January 3, 2018

Today's existential crisis was brough to you by: The Letter E — the sun, but mad (@sleeperslayer) January 3, 2018

Someone give that kid a medal. — Adrianne (@kimbymarriage) January 3, 2018

साल 2018 आ चुका है और ट्विटर पर लोग काफी इंटरटेनिंग ट्वीट्स कर रहे हैं और नए साल का स्वागत कर रहे हैं. लेकिन एक पहले ने सभी को कंफ्यूज कर दिया है. ये कोई गणित का सवाल या फिर कोई आम पहेली नहीं है. ट्विटर पर ये सवाल एक स्कूल टीचर ने पूछा है. जिसका जवाब एक पहली क्लास के बच्चे ने जवाब दिया है. जिससे यूजर्स भी हैरान हैं. ये सवाल न्यू यॉर्क के अलबेनी शहर की टीचर ब्रेट टर्नर ने पूछा है. जिसका जवाब देकर बच्चे ने हैरान कर दिया. आप भी देखिए इस प्रश्न, शायद आप हल कर सकें...उन्होंने बताया कि इस सवाल का जवाब 'E' है. लेकिन पहली क्लास के बच्चे के जवाब से कुछ लोगों को प्रभावित किया है.इस ट्वीट को 3 जनवरी को पोस्ट किया गया था. जिसको 2.8 लाख लाइक्स आ चुके हैं और 75 हजार से ज्यादा रिट्वीट्स किए जा चुके हैं और ये ट्वीट काफी वायरल हो रहा है.