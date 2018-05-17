NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Cannes Film Festival: सिनेमा घर में लोगों ने देखी ऐसी फिल्म, बाहर निकलकर करने लगे उल्टियां

Cannes Film Festival 2018: कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल में कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिसने हर किसी को हैरान कर दिया. एक फिल्म को देखकर लोग डर के मारे भाग निकले.

Cannes Film Festival: सिनेमा घर में लोगों ने देखी ऐसी फिल्म, बाहर निकलकर करने लगे उल्टियां

सिनेमा घर में लोगों ने देखी ऐसी फिल्म, बाहर निकलकर करने लगे उल्टियां.

Cannes Film Festival 2018: कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल में कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिसने हर किसी को हैरान कर दिया. डेनमार्क के फिल्म मेकर लार्स वोन ट्रायर को सबसे शानदार फिल्म मेकर माना जाता है. वो ऐसे सब्जेक्ट पर फिल्म बनाते हैं जिसे कोई भी करने से पहले 10 बार सोचता है. उनकी फिल्म में निर्दयता काफी रहती है. कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल में उनकी फिल्म को दिखाया गया. जिसको देखकर लोग सिनेमा हॉल से भाग खड़े हो गए. बल्कि बाहर निकलकर कुछ लोग उल्टियां तक करने लगे. 

कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल में ऐश्वर्या राय बोलीं, 'मेकअप करने का यह मतलब नहीं कि...'

उनकी फिल्म 'द हाउस डेट जैक बिल्ट' (The House That Jack Built) कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल में दिखाई गई. फिल्म में इतना खूबखराबा था कि लोग उसे देख नहीं सके. फिल्म में सीरियल किलर लोगों को पकड़ता है और नए-नए तरीकों से मारने की कोशिश करता है. फिल्म में मैट डिलो, ब्रूनो गैंज जैसे कलाकार है. बता दें, 'द हाउस डेट जैक बिल्ट' के जरिए वोन ट्रायर ने फिल्म फेस्टिवल में 6 साल बाद वापसी की. इस फिल्म में काफी हिंसा दिखाई गई है. कुछ ही लोग थे जिन्होंने पूरी फिल्म देखी. अधिकतर लोग बाहर निकलते नजर आए. 
 
सोनम कपूर ने कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल में फिर बिखेरा जलवा, जरूर देखना चाहेंगे Photos

मैगजीन राइटर रमिन सेटूदे ने ट्वीट किया है. जिसमें लोग सिनेमा घर से बाहर निकलते दिख रहे हैं. बाहर निकलते हुए एक महिला घिनौनी फिल्म कहती हुए भी निकली थी. बता दें, इससे पहले भी वोन ट्रायर की फिल्म एंटीक्राइस्ट(Antichrist) और Nymphomaniac नाम की फिल्म भी काफी कॉन्ट्रोवर्शियल थी. 

टिप्पणियां
देखें वोन ट्रायर की फिल्म 'द हाउस डेट जैक बिल्ट' का ट्रेलर-

 


cannes film festival 2018Cannes Film FestivalThe House That Jack Built

